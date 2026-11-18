In a RootsToFoods Capital Series interview, AfricInvest co-founder Ziad Oueslati explains how a Tunis-born private equity fund manager managing a $10 million first fund in 1994 became a pan-African platform, and why local teams, hands-on equity and blended structures are what move institutional capital.

Ovidiu Bujorean, chief executive officer of OviBees Ventures, spoke with Ziad Oueslati, Founding and Co-Managing Partner of AfricInvest, for the sixth conversation of Wave 2 of the RootsToFoods Capital Series. AfricInvest is a pan-African private equity, venture capital and private credit firm; Oueslati co-founded it in Tunis in 1994, when small and mid-sized businesses had little access to long-term growth capital. According to the firm, it has raised $2.5 billion, made more than 200 investments in 39 African countries, and employs over 100 investment professionals in 11 offices.

The idea, he said, came from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which saw an economy funded almost entirely by debt and wanted to develop equity. The first fund, about $10 million, was raised on the Tunisian stock market from more than a thousand investors, and it invested an average ticket of about $1 million per portfolio company. “We didn’t think beyond what we could bring in terms of value addition to those portfolio companies,” he said.

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The three founders were two engineers and an auditor, and the companies they backed were mostly family-owned businesses with little governance. Expansion followed investor demand rather than a plan: after funds two and three in Tunisia, IFC asked the firm in the late 1990s to go to Morocco, and it added Algeria; around 2001 and 2002 the Dutch development bank FMO brought it to sub-Saharan Africa. “It’s really our LPs and mainly IFC and FMO who saw the opportunities to bring us outside of that region,” Oueslati said.

The model that resulted rests on being local. AfricInvest opened offices in each market and hires local people early in their careers, training them in house rather than recruiting established stars. “We don’t believe in doing private equity if not close to your investing companies,” Oueslati said. Its reputation, he said, was built not by marketing but by on-the-ground, door-to-door visits to potential investees, and by portfolio companies whose sponsors recommended the firm to friends and family, so the pipeline grew organically. Being local also helped with authorities who knew private equity only as an import from Europe and the United States; most of AfricInvest’s returns, he said, come from EBITDA growth, meaning from growing the business.

Equity, he said, is “paramount” because entrepreneurs need patient capital and an outside partner: on boards (governance), on strategic and audit committees, and in sourcing, sales, partnerships and marketing. That, he said, is what the firm has built since 1994.

“It’s not only the funding, because funding, they can eventually find it, but it’s really all what comes with it.”

Ziad Oueslati, Founding and Co-Managing Partner, AfricInvest

AfricInvest’s investors include development finance institutions, some sovereign funds and, most importantly in Oueslati’s view, African institutions. “Without the DFIs, I think our industry wouldn’t exist,” he said, adding that they have stayed through down cycles and up cycles and that many have helped build new fund managers. They care about financial return and liquidity as well as impact, he said; impact, which was not measured in numbers when AfricInvest started, is now central. The newest development, which he called unique, is the arrival over the past five to seven years of African limited partners. International investors once asked him why local pension funds were not investing, and now, he said, African pension funds are coming in “in a strong way.” In East Africa, the firm’s regional team has helped bring them into the asset class.

Oueslati has argued for blended finance since 2014 and 2015, and said the first fund built on that case came together in the early 2020s. The Transform Health Fund, a credit fund for small healthcare businesses, has a catalytic tranche and a commercial one, with companies such as Merck and Philips on the commercial side and catalytic money from philanthropists mainly in the United States but also Europe.

“These are not grants,” he said; grants that finance a company’s operations do not make it sustainable, though they can pay for training and capacity building. The fund, he said, has had no non-performing loans and has paid its first coupon to commercial investors. A second fund, the Transform and Adaptation Fund, focused mainly on climate adaptation, will target food security, e-mobility and the built environment with three tranches, including a commercial tranche that has received an investment-grade rating. “I’m not saying that we have the right formula, but I think we got the formula where everyone is aligned,” he said, referring to the investors, the manager and the portfolio companies.

AfricInvest has also developed, with Bridgespan, a tool called the Multiple of Impact, which puts a dollar value on the impact a company generates, including through its suppliers and customers. Oueslati said the aim is for it to become a standard used by managers and investors alike, and that the firm is working with the Alliance for Entrepreneurship in Africa, in which IFC and other development finance institutions are involved, to make it public.

In about 18 months of use, scores have ranged from about −3x to more than 100x, with 12x used as the reference baseline, he said, and the firm now calculates a score before investing and an expected score at exit. Jobs are a core measure: “what the Africans need today is a job,” he said, and in the firm’s latest SME fund, variable bonuses depend on the number of jobs created.

Oueslati sees the next step as taking African companies beyond the continent. “Our objective is to scale them outside of Africa,” he said, pointing to Moove, a portfolio company that began by financing vehicles for ride-hailing drivers in Nigeria and South Africa and now operates worldwide, including an acquisition in Brazil and fleet management for autonomous vehicles in the United States. He also described new corridors forming: growing interest from Japan and the Middle East; and India, where he sees a corridor in health and education, sectors in which Africa can leapfrog. AfricInvest recently invested in an Indian company that does most of its business in Africa.

Asked for rapid-fire answers, Oueslati said African private capital works “when you have the right setup, when you’re local and when you choose the right partners.” The biggest misconception among outside investors is the perception of risk: “The risk that we encounter in Africa exists everywhere,” he said, and diversification can mitigate it. The industry needs more managers and more ideas, because “the funding in Africa exists. We have to go there and get it.” And his one overnight fix would be for Africa to trade more with itself: “Intra-African trade is very low.”

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Oueslati’s own answer is to be local, align everyone’s interests, and let portfolio companies build the reputation.

Ziad Oueslati ( linkedin.com/in/ziad-oueslati-47536 ) spoke with Ovidiu Bujorean ( linkedin.com/in/bujorean ), chief executive officer of OviBees Ventures and host and designer of the RootsToFoods Capital Series, for Episode 11 of the series, the sixth episode of Wave 2. Oueslati is Founding and Co-Managing Partner of AfricInvest. The views expressed are their own. RootsToFoods Capital Series is produced by OviBees Ventures, with AV Ventures, an ACDI/VOCA affiliate, as founding partner, and is distributed in partnership with AllAfrica Global Media. Wave 2 continues December 8 with Manuel Moses of ATIDI.

Follow the rest of Wave 2 by subscribing to the Capital Deployment newsletter on LinkedIn, and find every episode, Capital Insight Brief and Capital In Motion case study at rootstofoods.com .

Listen to the full conversation on Podbean: https://RootsToFoods.podbean.com/e/ziad-oueslati-africinvest-building-institutional-trust-three-decades-of-african-private-capital/

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