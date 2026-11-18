Phebe Hospital in Suakoko District, Bong County, is receiving US$800,000 from the Government of Liberia's 2026 National Budget for major rehabilitation works aimed at restoring the institution's infrastructure and strengthening healthcare delivery across the Central Region.

The allocation, provided through the Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP), is expected to finance extensive renovations as part of broader government efforts to improve healthcare facilities and expand access to medical services.

Dr. Momolu Massaly, Chief of Medical Staff and Acting Medical Director, welcomed the intervention, describing it as an important step toward addressing longstanding infrastructure challenges at one of the region's major referral hospitals.

He commended the government for responding to the institution's needs and supporting efforts to restore the hospital to its pre-war condition.

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According to Massaly, renovation work has already commenced, prompting the temporary relocation of the Outpatient Department (OPD) to the hospital's main building to accommodate construction activities.

He assured patients and the public that the hospital remains operational, with management making arrangements to prevent the works from disrupting essential medical services.

Massaly disclosed that Ecology International was awarded the renovation contract following a competitive bidding process conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

He expressed optimism that the project would improve conditions for patients and healthcare workers while strengthening the hospital's capacity to respond to growing demand across Bong and neighbouring counties.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, Massaly highlighted the availability of essential medicines through the government's Community Revolving Drugs Fund, describing the initiative as an important intervention in maintaining pharmaceutical supplies.

He said the hospital pharmacy is adequately stocked, helping patients access medicines required for treatment.

The fund operates through a revolving arrangement intended to enable participating health facilities to replenish essential drug supplies.

Massaly also referenced the Ministry of Health's efforts to make ambulance services more accessible, saying patients benefit from emergency transportation at nearly no cost.

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He urged patients and relatives to remain patient while awaiting laboratory results, explaining that medical personnel need sufficient time to complete tests and procedures to ensure accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatment.

Massaly said the hospital's rehabilitation must be accompanied by renewed professionalism and responsibility among employees.

He called on medical personnel, administrative staff and management to take collective ownership of the institution's development and ensure that patients receive respectful and professional care.

He also encouraged residents to continue using the hospital, assuring them that services remain available throughout the renovation period.

Phebe Hospital serves Bong County and surrounding communities across Liberia's Central Region, making its rehabilitation significant for residents who depend on it for medical services beyond those available at smaller health facilities.

The US$800,000 investment is expected to cover major sections of the institution, with the broader objective of developing it into a modern referral facility.

However, the long-term impact will depend on more than completed construction. Sustaining the hospital's performance will require adequate medical supplies, qualified personnel, functional equipment and reliable operational funding.

As rehabilitation progresses, the immediate challenge for hospital management and the government will be ensuring that the investment translates into improved patient care, stronger institutional capacity and more dependable healthcare services for communities across the region.