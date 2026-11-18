The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3,537 members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals and 2,900 members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Delta chapter will benefit from the new policy.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved special allowances for the state clinical health workers and other professionals in the health sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3,537 members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals and 2,900 members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Delta chapter will benefit from the new policy.

Joseph Onojaeme, state commissioner for health, disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba on Monday.

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He said the governor also approved an adjustment of professional and special allowances for medical doctors in line with applicable Federal Government standards.

According to Mr Onojaeme, the adjustment will eliminate existing disparities between the allowances paid to doctors in the state and their counterparts in the federal public service.

The commissioner further said that the state had already domesticated the relevant federal framework.

On the allowances, Mr Onojaeme explained that members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals on Grade Level 8 and above would receive N100,000 each, while those below Grade Level 8 would receive ₦50,000.

According to him, members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria on Grade Level 13 and above would receive ₦100,000 each, while those on Grade Level 12 and below would get ₦25,000 each.

Mr Onojaeme, who commended Governor Oborevwori for approving the allowances, said the approval is a significant intervention in the welfare of personnel who played critical roles in sustaining healthcare services across the state.

He said the approvals would boost workers' morale, promote industrial harmony and help Delta attract and retain qualified medical and allied health professionals.

"I want to thank the governor, especially for this approval for our health workers in the state. This will help stabilise the health system and also help attract qualified workforce to the state," he said.

The commissioner added that the approvals reflected the Oborevwori administration's recognition that improving healthcare delivery goes beyond building hospitals and providing modern medical equipment.

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"It also requires a motivated workforce, improved conditions of service and a working environment capable of retaining experienced professionals.

"With the intervention, the state government is seeking to strengthen its healthcare workforce and ensure that health personnel remain motivated to provide quality services to residents across the state," he said.