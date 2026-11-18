A lawmaker said the law gives landlords four years before they can increase rent, with any subsequent increase limited to two per cent of the annual rent.

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the Landlord and Tenant Amendment Bill to protect tenants from arbitrary rent increases, excessive agency charges and unfair eviction.

The passage followed the adoption of a report presented by Okey Mbah, chairman of the Joint Committee on Housing and Foreign Investment, Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges.

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Presenting the report on Tuesday in Enugu, Mr Mbah said the amendments were informed by widespread complaints from residents about exploitation and extortion when securing rented accommodation.

He said the law allows landlords to increase rent only after four years, with any subsequent increase limited to two per cent of the annual rent.

According to him, if an increase is necessitated by modifications or renovations to the property, it must not exceed 10 per cent of the annual rent.

"We have a bond account to be managed by the office of the Attorney-General, where tenants would deposit 10 per cent of the annual rent.

"This money would be refunded to the tenant without interest after vacating the property.

"A tenant must be properly served before being charged to court. Without proper service, no case should be established or treated in the first instance.

"The bill will address over 60 per cent of what our citizens suffer or pay in the course of trying to secure rented accommodation in Enugu State," Mr Mbah added.

He commended the Speaker and the members of the House for their support, while also acknowledging Governor Peter Mbah's contributions, particularly his personal recommendations on security-related provisions and protecting tenants' rights.

In his remarks, Speaker Uche Ugwu said the new law would improve tenants' welfare while creating an enabling environment for continued investment in the state's housing sector.

Mr Ugwu expressed optimism that residents would benefit from improved protection and fairness in landlord-tenant relationships, while investors would remain encouraged to participate in the housing industry.