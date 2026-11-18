With Botswana's fiscal buffers depleted and public debt climbing toward the critical 40 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) threshold, discussions around macroeconomic stability have shifted from theory to urgent action.

Following the release of the World Bank's Africa Economic Update and the rollout of the government's Seizing the Moment framework, focus is locked on structural solutions. While the latest data shows a modest 3.4 percent growth recovery after consecutive contractions, experts warn against celebrating early. GDP recovery must not be confused with true, nationwide structural transformation. The immediate challenge requires shifting Botswana's private sector away from government reliance toward becoming a self-sustaining engine of growth.

Responding to questions asked by this publication this week, Madalo Minofu, the World Bank Group Country Manager for Botswana, noted that the institution is actively aligning with the nation's core recovery goals.

"The World Bank Group is committed to supporting Botswana's 12th National Development Plan and Economic Transformation Programme. I look forward to deepening our partnership to unlock the country's growth potential, expand private sector opportunity, and create more and better jobs," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While Botswana frequently receives praise for initial business registration through the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA), business analysts note that basic registration does not equal market scalability.

"We do not currently have a dedicated investment climate programme in Botswana, so these are reform priorities rather than two regulatory bottlenecks that the World Bank Group is actively addressing," Minofu clarified, outlining a dual operational focus to accelerate growth.

The first priority centres on improving the business environment's efficiency. Investors require transparent regulations, streamlined licensing, and efficient public procurement systems.

Minofu emphasized that digitising procurement and tax compliance will directly reduce administrative burdens and lower operating costs, "additionally, strengthening intellectual property rights and improving the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are necessary steps to allow private firms to compete fairly".

The World Bank Group Country Manager further revealed that the second operational barrier involves expanding finance access for small and growing businesses.

"The current insolvency framework often cripples smaller enterprises during financial distress, dragging them through multi-year liquidations. A more effective insolvency framework would complement these efforts: lengthy liquidation processes and the absence of tailored procedures for small businesses make it harder to resolve financial distress," Minofu noted.

Practical options include establishing dedicated commercial courts, creating out-of-court restructuring mechanisms, and aligning insolvency laws with international standards to boost lender and investor confidence.

As policymakers seek non-mining alternatives to sustain the national economy, unemployment remains stalled at 27.6 percent. To absorb this workforce, the government is looking closely at non-mining sectors like tourism. However, developing these sectors requires direct human capital alignment. The primary hurdle is a mismatch between graduate qualifications and the practical skills private firms actually need to operate.

"The Botswana Economic Update highlights a persistent mismatch between available skills and the skills firms need, rather than simply a shortage of educated workers. Fixing this issue requires reorganising local training programmes," Minofu explained.

She highlighted that closer partnerships between employers and training providers, expanded apprenticeships, and a stronger focus on actual employment outcomes will help young Batswana transition smoothly into productive work across both urban and rural areas.

Simultaneously, green energy initiatives are moving forward, supported by the World Bank's Renewable Energy Support project and the nation's Mission 300 Energy Compact. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has already helped finance the operational Mmadinare solar project. However, transmission capacity remains a major bottleneck. Building large solar arrays yields little benefit if the physical electricity grid cannot absorb and distribute the power. "As generation capacity expands, transmission is becoming an increasingly important constraint: additional power must reach consumers and regional markets," Minofu warned.

To resolve this, the World Bank Group is looking toward regional grid integration. "The World Bank Group, through the IFC, remains open to financing viable independent power producers and is ready to explore support for the government's transmission priorities, including connections that could enable exports to neighboring countries," Minofu said. The ultimate objective is to position Botswana as a green energy exporter for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Economic Transformation Programme explicitly calls for a reduced state economic footprint. The first step involves drawing a clear line between where the government must lead-such as public services and regulation-and where private firms should invest and compete. To turn the draft State-Owned Enterprise Ownership Policy into real-world momentum, authorities must transform their pipeline of priority projects into investor-ready proposals. Minofu highlighted three specific operational financing structures to bridge this capital gap.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first approach involves targeted seed funding, which allocates immediate public capital strictly for project preparation and enabling infrastructure to reduce upfront risks for private entities. The second option relies on public-private partnerships (PPPs) to draw private finance and management expertise directly into public service delivery. The final structure uses viability gap funding, utilizing targeted public subsidies for essential infrastructure projects that offer high public benefit but fall short of commercial financial returns.

Minofu cautioned regarding these project finance tools, stating that such support should be justified project by project, transparently budgeted and tested for affordability, value for money and fiscal risk.

"I am reminding local policymakers that while alternative structures bring in private efficiency, PPPs do not eliminate government's financial obligations. Moreover, moving the country beyond diamonds will require rewriting bankruptcy laws, upgrading the physical grid for regional exports, restructuring tertiary education around market realities, and utilizing targeted project finance tools like viability gap funding. The operational blueprint is set, and the responsibility for execution now lies squarely with the national leadership," she said.