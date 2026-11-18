Khartoum — "We appeal to the African Union, the United Nations, IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development), the Holy See and the international communities to intensify coordinated diplomatic efforts towards immediate cessation of hostilities, inclusive dialogue and restoration of peace in Sudan."

This is the appeal issued by the Bishops of Sudan and South Sudan in the concluding statement of their Plenary Assembly, held in Juba, South Sudan, from November 7 to 14, (see Fides, 17/11/2026).

Sudan has been ravaged by more than three years of war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict broke out on April 15, 2023, following a power struggle over control of the country and disagreements over plans to integrate the RSF into the national army (see Fides, 17/4/2023).

In their statement, the Bishops also express concern over "threats against Christian communities, clergy and church institutions in Sudan", although they do not cite specific incidents.

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Since the beginning of the year, 2,230 civilians have been killed in Sudan, according to figures released yesterday, November 17, by the United Nations Human Rights Office. Three-quarters of the victims are believed to have died in drone strikes, which, according to the UN Office, are becoming the "defining feature" of the conflict (on the "drone war", see Fides, 7/5/2026).

The war is currently being fought on at least four fronts. The main one is the Kordofan region, around the city of El Obeid. In recent days, the SAF have managed to push the RSF back from the outskirts of the city and have reached En Nahud, west of El Obeid.

Another front has opened in Blue Nile State, south of Damazin, where the RSF are using Ethiopian territory as a base to attacks the SAF. Meanwhile, fighting is under way in the Nuba Mountains, around Dilling and Kadugli, between government forces and rebels belonging to the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Clashes have also been reported in the northern desert, along the supply route leading towards Libya, and in North Darfur, along the border with Chad.

The Sudanese army is thus seeking to disrupt the RSF's supply lines, which receives weapons, ammunition and other supplies from the United Arab Emirates through bases in Libya, the Central African Republic, Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia (see Fides, 25/8/2026), as well as in certain regions of Somalia beyond Mogadishu's control. Uganda and Kenya, meanwhile, provide indirect support, for example by hosting political events organized by Dagalo (see Fides, 19/2/2025).

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The SAF, in turn, receive political, economic and military support from several countries pursuing different interests in Sudan: Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea and Pakistan. The latter has signed a major contract to supply Khartoum with fighter aircraft, backed by Saudi financial guarantees. Iran, which has supplied the SAF with several drones, and the Somali government in Mogadishu have also aligned themselves in support of General al-Burhan.

Russia, which is seeking to secure a military base on the Red Sea, is now more openly supporting the SAF, despite the fact that the private military company Wagner backed the RSF for two years. Western countries, meanwhile, have yet to adopt a unified position, partly in view of their relations with the United Arab Emirates. A similar situation characterizes the positions taken by India and China.