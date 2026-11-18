A new global foundation launched at COP31 seeks to give frontline communities improved control over climate finance and environmental decisions, raising hopes for oil-polluted and climate-threatened communities in Nigeria's Niger Delta.

A new global foundation launched at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) could give communities in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta a platform to demand more control over climate decisions, funding, and environmental interventions affecting their livelihoods.

Connected Advocacy and seven partner organisations announced the World Locally Led Foundation on 13 November following a side event at the climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

The initiative comes amid longstanding concerns about excluding frontline communities from climate action decisions, despite their exposure to environmental degradation, pollution, flooding, coastal erosion and other climate-related threats.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These concerns are particularly important for the Niger Delta, where oil-producing communities have endured decades of environmental damage from petroleum operations, including oil spills and gas flaring, while struggling to secure adequate remediation, environmental protection and sustainable livelihoods.

In October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that residents of Obite, Obagi, and neighbouring communities in Rivers State continued to witness gas flaring around oil facilities operated by TotalEnergies, despite the company's declaration that it had ended routine gas flaring in Nigeria.

The newspaper's investigation, which examined satellite data, regulatory records and community accounts, found persistent flare activity around the company's OML 58 and OML 130 assets. It also highlighted gaps in publicly accessible emissions data and regulatory accountability.

The proposed foundation seeks to address structural problems that leave communities with limited influence over environmental decisions and inadequate access to resources for locally driven solutions.

Connected Advocacy is being established in partnership with Clean Climate and Environment Campaign Initiative, Support to Life, Climate Action Network West and Central Africa, Rise for Ocean, Charter for Change, Tax Justice Africa, and the Traditional Council of Oku Kingdom in Cameroon.

The announcement followed discussions at the Global Localisation Forum, held under the theme, "Local Climate Action Around the World: Fixing Gaps for Implementing Local Climate Action and Energy Democracy."

Participants examined the disconnect between international climate commitments and their implementation at the community level.

They identified limited access to climate finance, exclusion from decision-making processes, inadequate technical resources and insufficient leadership opportunities as major obstacles confronting frontline and coastal communities.

Israel Orekha, global director of Connected Advocacy, said climate action must move beyond inviting communities to participate in decisions already taken by governments and international institutions.

"Communities must be part of setting priorities, shaping solutions and overseeing implementation. The commitments made at the global level must translate into resources, leadership and accountability at the local level," he said.

The proposed Coordinated Trust platform will connect community organisations, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and international partners to exchange experiences, promote community-led solutions and jointly advocate for inclusive climate policies.

Climate finance and Niger Delta communities

A major focus of the discussions was the difficulty local organisations face in accessing international climate finance.

Giuliana Battisti of Warwick Business School and the Circular Economy Powered Renewable Energy Centre, UK, and Gloria Majiga, a policy officer on tax, natural resources and climate finance, called for simpler funding procedures and fairer financing mechanisms.

They also advocated stronger climate tax justice measures and action against illicit financial flows, arguing that grassroots organisations should not remain at the bottom of the climate financing chain.

For communities in the Niger Delta, control over environmental resources and decisions about how interventions are implemented have long been a concern.

The region's environmental challenges include oil pollution, gas flaring, wetland and mangrove degradation, and threats to fishing and farming livelihoods.

The proposed foundation's emphasis on community participation and direct access to resources could be relevant to local organisations working on environmental monitoring, restoration and climate resilience across the Niger Delta.

Participants at the Antalya forum also called for more recognition of indigenous knowledge in environmental governance.

The Paramount Ruler of the Oku Kingdom in Cameroon, Fon Ngum IV, said traditional communities possessed generations of knowledge about protecting their environments, which should inform climate policies and interventions.

He argued that climate action would be more effective if indigenous communities were recognised as leaders rather than merely beneficiaries of externally designed programmes.

Sema Karaosmanoglu, founder of Support to Life Turkey, and Qarnar Igbal of Climate Alliance Pakistan and Charter for Change also stressed the importance of involving frontline communities in humanitarian and climate responses.

They said local organisations were often the first to respond to environmental and humanitarian emergencies but lacked the authority and resources to protect affected populations adequately.

Nigeria's coastal communities face growing threats

The foundation's announcement also comes as Nigeria confronts increasing threats to coastal settlements.

In October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Senate had called on the Federal Government to seek international climate adaptation financing to protect coastal communities threatened by ocean surges and sea incursion.

The lawmakers raised concerns about Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, where about 80 per cent of homes and infrastructure had reportedly been lost to sea incursion.

The Senate also noted that affected communities needed shoreline protection, safe water, healthcare services and temporary shelter.

Communities along the Niger Delta coastline face related environmental and livelihood challenges, particularly those dependent on fishing and other marine resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the COP31 forum, participants also called for stronger ocean protection commitments in national climate plans, including measures to protect marine ecosystems, restore biodiversity and safeguard coastal livelihoods.

On energy democracy, YOmar Elmawi, convenor of the Africa Movement of Movements, Seruni Salsabila of the UNIDO Energy and Climate Action Youth Advisory Group, and Gunter Hermeyer, a senior campaign manager at Nuclear Power Is Not the Answer, called for community participation in planning the transition to cleaner energy.

They argued that renewable energy expansion should prioritise affordable energy access, locally driven solutions, and community needs rather than reproduce existing inequalities.

Kulkiran Jagdev, an environment officer at Sikh Human Rights Group, said international climate agreements would only improve people's lives when translated into national policies, budgets and interventions that addressed community priorities.

The World Locally Led Foundation is expected to facilitate the outcomes of the Antalya forum, including the design and operation of the Coordinated Trust platform.

Mr Orekha said the initiative would pursue policy reforms, stronger institutions and collaboration between local actors and international partners to ensure that communities influenced decisions affecting their lives.

He said the foundation would work to make locally led climate action measurable by transferring resources, leadership and opportunities to communities and institutions closest to the challenges.