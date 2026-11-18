Maputo — The Mozambican Finance Minister, Carla Loveira, has challenged the country's Central Bank to act with transparency in the management Sovereign Fund, whose assets have already reached 152.5 million US dollars.

According to the minister, speaking during her working visit to Bank of Mozambique premises, natural gas revenues must be invested with intelligence in order to preserve the wealth generated by the country, "ensuring financial stability and creating opportunities for future generations."

"The Sovereign Fund must manage its assets transparently, prudently and rigorously. Natural gas is a non-renewable resource and that Mozambique must turn current revenues into long-term savings", she said.

The Bank of Mozambique is responsible for the operational management of the Fund, including investment of its resources on the international financial markets. Currently, the revenue for the fund comes from the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in offshore areas one and four of the Rovuma Basin. In future, other oil and gas projects are expected to channel revenue to the fund.

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The minister believes that the Sovereign Fund must be guided by principals of transparency and capital preservation, comply with the legal framework.

For his part, Felisberto Navalha, governor of the Bank of Mozambique, explained that Sovereign Fund has been investing in sovereign securities denominated in US dollars and Euros, in line with the Investment Master Plan.

By 30 September 2026, the Fund had received 151.60 million US dollars in transfers from the State. Diversifying its financial investments helped increase the total value of its assets to 152.5 million dollars, generating a cumulative return of 1.42 percent.

The fund has the mission of overseeing the revenue achieved in the first 15 years, of which 40 per cent is earmarked for the fund and 60 per cent for the State Budget.