Maputo — The Mozambican government has decided to suspend vehicle-related subsidies and allowances granted upon taking office to public officials in senior management, supervisory, and trusted positions.

The measure, according to Inocêncio Impissa, government spokesperson and minister of public administration, speaking on Tuesday to reporters after a meeting of the Council of Minister (cabinet), is aimed at saving approximately 7.4 billion meticais (115.6 million US dollars) in public expenditure over five years.

Impissa explained that the suspension would remain in force until improvements were recorded in the country's economic and financial conditions.

According to figures presented by the Council of Ministers, 3,828 state employees currently benefit from vehicle allowances, while 10,677 receive assumption-of-office allowances. Maintaining these benefits would require the government to mobilize approximately 7.4 billion meticais in the next five years.

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The government says the suspension is intended to rationalize public expenditure, improve budget predictability and reduce financial pressure arising from benefits granted to officials in management and leadership positions.

The growing number of beneficiaries, annual staff turnover in senior positions and the creation of new public institutions have also contributed to increasing the financial burden on the State.

However, the decision safeguards acquired rights relating to vehicle and assumption-of-office allowances, as well as customs charges previously approved and paid by the State, under the amounts authorized before the new decree came into force.

The spokesperson explained that the measure is part of broader government efforts to contain public expenditure and redirect available resources towards other budgetary priorities.