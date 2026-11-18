Maputo — Essa Kazim, chairman of the Emirati firm DP World, which is the majority shareholder in the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), has announced that the company plans to increase its cargo-handling capacity in Mozambique from 225,000 to approximately 650,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by the second quarter of 2027, as part of an expansion of its investments in the national logistics sector.

According to Kazim, speaking on Tuesday, in Maputo, following a meeting in which he was received by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, the meeting explored opportunities to expand the company's operations and develop integrated logistics and supply chain services.

Kazim added that there is confidence in the growth potential of the Mozambican market as the company intends to scale up its existing investments in the country.

According to the chairman, DP World's strategy extends beyond port operations to include the development of integrated logistics and supply chain services, aimed at facilitating the transport and distribution of goods to Mozambique and countries in the African interior.

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"Mozambique has the potential to go beyond port operations by developing integrated logistics and supply chain services that can serve neighboring countries and other markets in the African interior, including South Africa," he said.

On the same occasion, the President also met with Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). They discussed strategies to combat malnutrition and explored opportunities for private sector involvement in promoting better nutrition.

Haddad noted that his organization has been active in Mozambique for 15 years through a local office, and he highlighted the importance of presidential leadership in advancing initiatives designed to address nutritional challenges.

"We discussed how nutrition is a fantastic investment for the economy. We talked about how nutrition is a business opportunity," he said.

He added that the meeting also addressed strengthening the partnership between GAIN, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA), and their respective members, with the goal of engaging the business sector in initiatives to improve nutrition.