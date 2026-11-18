Maputo — The defence of Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), who's standing a trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, accuses the attorney General's Office (PGR) of violating legal procedures.

According to the defence, addressing the court during the first day of the trial on Tuesday, the violation of legal procedures undermines Mondlane's right to a full defence, particularly by preventing him from requesting a preliminary hearing to challenge the charges before the case proceeded to trial.

The defence also requested the annulment of the case as a result of alleged procedural irregularities during the preliminary investigation conducted by the attorney General's PGR.

The defense claims that the PGR failed to submit the case file to Maputo City Judicial Court for examination by an investigating judge after the preliminary investigation had been completed. The case was instead sent directly to the Supreme Court.

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The lawyers believe that this measure prevented Mondlane from requesting a preliminary hearing, a procedural mechanism that would have allowed a judge to examine the charges before the trial.

They also questioned discrepancies between the charge sheet provided to Mondlane and the document contained in the court records, claiming that the copy received by the defendant lacked the identification and signature of the magistrate responsible for the prosecution.

"This violated the principle of the right to a full defence", said one of Mondlane's lawyers told the court, arguing that the accused had been denied the opportunity to challenge the charges at an earlier stage.

However, presiding judge Luís Mondlane said the case had gone through two distinct procedural stages, reflecting changes in the defendant's legal status after he became a member of the Council of State, which entitled him to special jurisdiction before the Supreme Court.

The judge explained that once the case was transferred to the Supreme Court, Mondlane was duly notified and given an opportunity to raise any procedural objections, including possible grounds for declaring the proceedings null and void. He added that the Mondlane's defence failed to submit such a request at the appropriate stage and had therefore lost the opportunity to raise the matter at that point.