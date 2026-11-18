A letter signed by MERA chief executive Dad Chinthambi has ignited fierce debate over the government's latest attempt to ease Malawi's fuel shortages.

The regulator has opened the door for selected private institutions and companies to import diesel for their own use, subject to tax and duty waivers approved by the Ministry of Finance.

Supporters see it as an emergency measure in the face of persistent shortages. Critics see something very different: a sign that the state is relinquishing control of the fuel market.

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At the heart of the criticism is a simple question. If government can no longer guarantee a steady fuel supply, who benefits when access is handed to those with the financial muscle to import it themselves?

Opponents argue that the policy risks creating a two-tier system in which large corporations secure fuel while ordinary motorists, small businesses and public transport operators remain at the mercy of shortages and rising prices.

Many also question whether the distinction between fuel imported for "own use" and fuel destined for resale can be effectively monitored.

In a country where enforcement capacity is frequently challenged, sceptics fear that loopholes could emerge, allowing duty-free fuel to find its way into informal trading networks.

The concern is not merely theoretical. Malawi has already witnessed the growth of parallel markets in foreign exchange as official channels have struggled to meet demand. Critics warn that fuel could follow a similar path, with scarce supplies commanding significant premiums outside formal distribution systems.

There is also anxiety about the impact on established importers and distributors. By allowing selected institutions to bypass conventional supply channels, the policy could distort competition and weaken businesses operating within the existing framework.

Underlying the backlash is a broader argument about the role of the state. Critics contend that fuel security is ultimately a public responsibility and that emergency measures should not evolve into a system that favours those with resources while leaving the wider population exposed to shortages.

For many, the policy evokes a familiar Chichewa proverb about a parent unable to provide for the household and telling each child to find their own means of survival. In that interpretation, Malawi becomes the household, fuel the missing meal, and private institutions the family members sent out to fend for themselves.

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Government, however, faces a difficult reality. Fuel shortages continue to disrupt economic activity, public services and daily life. Ministers are under pressure to find immediate solutions while grappling with wider foreign currency constraints that have hampered imports across multiple sectors.

Whether the waiver scheme provides temporary relief or accelerates the growth of a parallel fuel economy may depend on one crucial factor: oversight.

Without transparent monitoring and clear safeguards, critics argue that an emergency intervention could end up deepening the very problems it was designed to solve.

For now, the debate reflects a wider frustration among Malawians who are less concerned with policy theory than with a practical question: when they arrive at the filling station, will there be fuel in the pump?