editorial

Legal fees of K2.6 billion paid to a private firm to recover a debt between two state-owned power companies raise questions the boards, Parliament and government must answer

Malawians are living through one of the worst energy crises in recent memory. Households spend nights in darkness, businesses count losses, factories struggle to operate and motorists battle shortages of cooking gas. Against that backdrop, it is hard to justify the news that two state-owned electricity companies have spent billions on a dispute between themselves.

The Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has confirmed paying about K2.6 billion in legal fees to M&M Global Law Consultants for helping it recover money owed by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM). According to EGENCO's account, ESCOM owed it about K30 billion from power trading arrangements. The firm was entitled to 15 per cent of the amount recovered, plus VAT.

The figures disclosed indicate that EGENCO received about K14.86 billion, against which the law firm claimed K2.229 billion in fees and about K390 million in VAT, a total of K2.619 billion. EGENCO says its executives did not personally pocket the money.

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Denial is not the same as justification. The central question is whether this arrangement was necessary, reasonable and in the public interest.

Both companies are government-owned, serve the same national supply chain and answer to the same government. Why was an external firm needed to settle a debt between them? Could the boards, management, government oversight or the Attorney General's office not have resolved it?

If outside lawyers were unavoidable, who decided that a 15 per cent success fee was reasonable, who approved it, and where is the independent assessment of value for money?

The timing makes the bill harder to defend. The country has struggled to get electricity imports from Mozambique running, with financing and commercial guarantees among the obstacles. EGENCO has itself acknowledged that forex shortages have hampered its purchase of critical equipment. In that context, K2.6 billion could buy a great deal of spare parts, maintenance and infrastructure.

Lawyers deserve to be paid for their work, and legitimate efforts to recover public money should not be abandoned. But there is a difference between a recovery process and one that drains an already struggling public institution. Malawians deserve more than denials. They deserve documents, transparency and accountability.

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The boards of both companies must explain what they knew, what they approved and what oversight they exercised. In our view, the chairpersons should step aside to allow an independent investigation. If they have nothing to hide, such an investigation will show that.

Parliament should not look away. The Public Accounts Committee should summon the board chairpersons, chief executives, finance directors and the officers involved, and establish who initiated the engagement of M&M Global, who approved the fee, what procurement rules were followed, what was recovered and paid, and whether either company faced unnecessary losses or conflicts of interest.

The committee should also recommend that disputed sums be frozen pending an independent forensic and procurement audit, and that the relevant contracts, payment records and board minutes be secured.

Electricity is not a luxury. It underpins healthcare, schooling, commerce and production. When the power system fails, ordinary Malawians pay, from the families whose food spoils to the barbers whose trade closes during blackouts.

Public institutions that spend billions on a debt-recovery arrangement between two state companies, while the country is in the dark, owe the public an answer.

EGENCO and ESCOM exist to serve Malawians. Their boards and the government must now show that public money is being protected, not spent carelessly.