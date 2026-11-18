The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has hit out at government's call for Malawians to brace for tough times, calling it an insult to citizens already struggling to survive.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito was reacting to government's warning that the economy could take about two years to stabilise.

He questioned whether ministers understood the daily hardships people face, saying the request had come at the wrong time, when many cannot afford basic necessities, including food, after sharp price rises.

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"Consumers are walking long distances because of lack of proper and affordable transportation, consumers are failing to access medical services in public hospitals, consumers are paying one of the highest fuel prices, they are going through a lot of challenges," Kapito said.

He said asking Malawians to tighten their belts in such conditions was an insult. CAMA wants government to show it is sharing the pain, starting with its own spending.

Kapito's demands include:

Cutting Cabinet to 15 ministers

Scrapping Deputy Minister posts

Limiting the civil service to 15 Principal Secretaries and 20 directors

Stopping the purchase and use of VX vehicles by deputy ministers and directors

Ending corruption in procurement

Stopping the President's unexplained private visits

Requiring all officials to travel economy class

Limiting delegations to three people without prior parliamentary approval

Holding government meetings virtually

Publishing government expenditure dashboards and weekly reports

Halting new vehicle purchases until hospitals have medicines, and ending the use of public funds for political rallies disguised as official events

"You have to reshuffle your Cabinet, reduce the Cabinet to only fifteen members, remove a number of Principal Secretaries and Directors that you have, and make sure that you have trimmed your workforce in the civil service.

"Then that is when we can start listening to you and understand that you are also sharing the same pain we are going through," Kapito said.