Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Fleetwood Haiya has issued a passionate appeal to footballers of Malawian descent playing abroad, urging them to answer the call and represent their ancestral homeland on the international stage.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday during the unveiling of new Scorchers head coach Randy Waldrum, Haiya said recent changes to Malawi's citizenship laws have removed barriers that once prevented dual nationals from turning out for the country's national teams.

The FAM boss revealed that the association is keen to attract talented players with Malawian roots who are currently plying their trade in professional leagues around the world.

"There are rumours that we have so many good players playing professional football with a Malawian background," Haiya said.

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"As FAM, we are welcoming them to avail themselves for the Malawi national teams. The door is open."

Haiya stressed that any player who meets the required standards and impresses the coaching staff would be considered for selection.

He said the government's recognition of dual citizenship has created a golden opportunity for foreign-based players of Malawian heritage to wear the national colours without the complications that existed in the past.

"Government has nodded to dual citizenship and that has given them an opportunity to join the Malawi national teams with no hurdles as it was before," he added.

Hunt for Diaspora Talent

Haiya's remarks are likely to spark excitement among supporters who have long called for Malawi to tap into its pool of overseas-born and foreign-based talent.

Many African nations have strengthened their national teams by recruiting players eligible through family heritage, and Malawi could now follow a similar path as it seeks to compete at the highest level.

The call comes on the same day FAM unveiled American coach Randy Waldrum as the new Scorchers boss.

Waldrum, who previously managed Nigeria's Super Falcons, is expected to lead Malawi's women's national team at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, with expectations rising after the team's historic qualification.

His appointment signals a new era for the Scorchers, while Haiya's appeal to diaspora players underlines FAM's determination to widen the talent pool across all national teams.