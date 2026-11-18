Addis Abeba — Once a bustling border town sustained by cross-border commerce, pastoralist livelihoods and closely interconnected communities, Moyale is increasingly being emptied of its civilian population as escalating clashes between Oromia and Somali regional forces drive residents from their homes, disrupt economic activity and push tens of thousands across the border into Kenya.

The latest escalation was reported on November 16, when fighting intensified throughout the day, leaving numerous residential homes and businesses burned, while thousands more people continued to flee. Residents who spoke to Addis Standard described a town where the sounds of children going to school and merchants arriving for business have largely disappeared, replaced by military deployments, exchanges of heavy gunfire and the fear of further displacement.

Accounts provided to Addis Standard by displaced residents, refugees and a Kenyan Member of Parliament representing the Kenyan side of Moyale point to a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. Families who have crossed into Kenya in search of safety are confronting shortages of food, milk, clean water and adequate shelter, while those who remain or have returned to protect their properties face continuing insecurity.

The escalation comes a month after the conflict erupted on October 18, 2026, following territorial disputes over the hoisting of a Somali Regional State flag in Moyale and the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa.

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What began as a familiar confrontation in the dually administered border town, quickly degenerated into armed confrontation between Oromia and Somali regional forces. Fullend by intensive media narrative on both sides, the conflict has since evolved into a wider security and humanitarian crisis, with fighting spreading to neighboring districts into Borana Zone, southern Oromia, and its consequences increasingly felt across the Kenyan border.

The scale of displacement reflects the growing severity of the crisis. Nearly 50,000 Ethiopians have fled into northern Kenya, particularly Marsabit County, while more than 10,000 Kenyan residents had also been displaced by the spillover violence. The continuing influx has placed additional pressure on host communities and local administrations already struggling to provide emergency assistance.

For many displaced families, however, crossing the international boundary has offered neither lasting security nor relief from the consequences of the conflict.

It is almost a month since we fled from Moyale, Kebele 02 (Bole). Yet, what we hear from the direction of our neighborhood is still not good news Kule Boru

Kule Boru, a mother who fled from Kebele 02 (Bole) in Moyale town with her three children, all under the age of 10, told Addis Standard that nearly a month after leaving her home, she remains trapped in severe uncertainty and increasingly difficult living conditions.

The absence of income in Kenya has made it difficult for her to provide for her children. Two of them are struggling with a lack of milk and adequate nutrition, while the others have been forced to discontinue their education. The family also lacks adequate shelter and assistance.

"It is almost a month since we fled from Moyale, Kebele 02 (Bole). Yet, what we hear from the direction of our neighborhood is still not good news; every day we hear the sound of gunfire, homes burning, many people we know dying, and the few people who remained in their neighborhoods being displaced," Kule told Addis Standard.

Further describing the difficulties confronting her family, she said: "Here in Kenya, we have no jobs at all. Two of my young children are suffering from a lack of milk; the others have been cut off from their education. The lack of suitable shelter and adequate assistance has put us under immense stress, and we live in constant worry about whether our house will be burned down today or tomorrow."

Her experience reflects a broader humanitarian emergency among Ethiopian families displaced into Kenya. A November 10 report by Addis Standard found that food shortages were affecting 71% of Ethiopian displaced families in Kenyan Moyale. Local officials have appealed to UN agencies and humanitarian partners for emergency food, shelter, medical supplies, clean water and sanitation support.

From the day the war started, we fled Moyale carrying our newborn baby who had just come into the world. At first, based on what we had seen in the past, we thought this war would last a week at most Abdi Edin

The consequences are particularly acute for children, pregnant and postpartum women, and elderly people, whose vulnerability increases as displacement becomes prolonged and access to basic necessities deteriorates.

Abdi Edin, a 25-year-old merchant from the Somali-administered side of Moyale, told Addis Standard that he had been forced to flee twice with his newborn baby and postpartum wife after fighting broke out. His wife had given birth only three weeks before the violence began, and the couple had been married for less than a year.

Initially believing the fighting would subside within days, Abdi crossed into Kenya with his family and temporarily settled in Al-Huda. But the insecurity and humanitarian difficulties there soon forced them to move again.

"From the day the war started, we fled Moyale carrying our newborn baby who had just come into the world. At first, based on what we had seen in the past, we thought this war would last a week at most; however, because the fighting did not stop, we temporarily settled on the Kenyan side at a place called Al-Huda," Abdi told Addis Standard.

The family subsequently faced another displacement after heavy weapons fired from the Ethiopian side reportedly crossed into Kenyan territory, causing damage and further threatening civilians.

"We faced many humanitarian challenges at Al-Huda. Furthermore, when heavy artillery fired from the Ethiopian side began crossing the border and causing damage inside Kenya, we were displaced once again for a second time," he said.

"In search of lasting safety, we left behind our home and property on the Ethiopian side of Moyale. After keeping my family in a temporary shelter for a while, I took them to Takaba Sub-County. Now, after getting my family to a safe place, I have returned to my home."

Although he managed to move his family to a safer location, Abdi said the separation has compounded their hardship. His wife is now caring for their newborn without adequate support, while the family's business and source of income have effectively disappeared.

"Moreover, my family is now separated; my wife has no one to help her where she is staying. The business we used to have is gone; we have no other income aside from what we spend out of our own pockets. If this continues, even if peace is restored in the future, our economy has been completely paralyzed," Abdi said.

After taking my family to a secure place 200 kilometers away in Yabello, I returned to our neighborhood to protect my house from thieves and other threats Liban Guyo

The conflict has also forced residents on the Oromia side to make difficult choices between protecting their families and safeguarding their homes and remaining property.

Liban Guyo, another Moyale resident, told Addis Standard that he evacuated his family to Yabello, approximately 200 kilometers away, before returning alone to protect his property from looting and other threats.

"After taking my family to a secure place 200 kilometers away in Yabello, I returned to our neighborhood to protect my house from thieves and other threats. Now that I am back, my house, where we used to hear the sound of children, has become completely empty," Liban told Addis Standard.

He described a town whose ordinary rhythms of life have been replaced by an atmosphere of fear and militarization.

"Our neighborhood has completely changed from what we used to know. Previously, when dawn broke in the morning, you would see children going to school and merchants arriving in town from various places. Now, none of that is visible; all we see are military forces."

The deterioration becomes even more pronounced at night, when electricity outages and exchanges of heavy weapons have left residents facing prolonged darkness and insecurity.

"In the evening, instead of electric lights, what your eyes see is heavy artillery fire being exchanged from both sides," he said.

The accounts of Kule, Abdi and Liban illustrate different dimensions of the same crisis: families forced into repeated displacement, parents separated from their children and spouses, and residents returning to increasingly deserted neighborhoods to protect whatever remains of their livelihoods. Together, they reveal how the conflict is dismantling not only the physical security of Moyale's population but also the social and economic foundations of civilian life.

A border economy brought to a standstill

The humanitarian consequences are compounded by the disruption of economic activities that have historically sustained Moyale and surrounding communities. The town and the wider Borana borderlands depend heavily on pastoralism, livestock trading and cross-border commerce, with markets and commercial networks connecting communities on both sides of the Ethiopia-Kenya frontier.

The fighting has brought livestock markets to a standstill, disrupted the movement of goods and left freight trucks stranded on both sides of the border. A November 11 Addis Standard analysis highlighted how the disruption has driven down livestock prices, undermining the livelihoods of pastoralist communities already exposed to economic and environmental pressures.

The interruption of commercial trade has also contributed to shortages and rising prices of basic commodities, including cooking oil, rice and milk. This creates an additional burden for displaced families and host communities, particularly as humanitarian assistance struggles to keep pace with growing needs.

The economic damage extends beyond the immediate loss of businesses and property. For pastoralist households, the inability to access markets can mean losing the principal source of income from livestock sales. For merchants, transporters and other small businesses, prolonged insecurity threatens commercial relationships and the capital accumulated over years of trading.

Even if fighting subsides, restoring these economic networks will require more than the return of displaced residents. It will depend on the restoration of security, reopening of markets, resumption of cross-border movement and rebuilding of confidence among communities whose livelihoods have been severely disrupted.

Kenya faces mounting pressure as violence crosses the border

The deteriorating situation has increasingly become a concern for Kenyan authorities, as the conflict's humanitarian and security consequences extend beyond Ethiopia's territory.

Professor Guyo Waqo, the Kenyan Member of Parliament representing the Kenyan side of Moyale, told Addis Standard that he was deeply concerned by the displacement of more than 50,000 Ethiopian citizens and the continued daily influx of refugees into Kenya.

He said the Kenyan administration was coordinating with higher authorities to accommodate and assist displaced Ethiopians in locations including Oda, Olale, Somare, Al-Huda and Butiye. However, he warned that children and elderly people were particularly affected by shortages of milk and balanced nutrition.

He also confirmed that several cases of diarrhea had been reported in the Oda area, which he attributed to rainfall and inadequate access to clean water, although no deaths had been recorded so far.

Professor Guyo said he had raised the border crisis as an urgent matter in the Kenyan Parliament a week earlier, emphasizing the need for diplomatic engagement rather than allowing the conflict to further destabilize communities on both sides of the frontier.

He acknowledged that the Kenyan government has limited authority to intervene directly in an internal conflict within Ethiopia. However, he said diplomatic pressure should be applied to encourage a resolution, alongside emergency assistance for those displaced by the fighting.

The cross-border security implications have already become more serious. Professor Guyo said heavy weapons, including RPGs, fired from the Ethiopian side had killed two people and injured dozens inside Kenya, underscoring the danger of the conflict spilling further into Kenyan territory.

The UK government has also warned its citizens against travelling to Moyale and within five kilometers of the border area, citing security concerns and the threat of attacks by Al-Shabaab.

Kenyan authorities have deployed military forces to secure the border and prevent armed groups from entering their territory, Professor Guyo said, while reaffirming that Kenya remains prepared to receive Ethiopian refugees. Asked whether the displaced could eventually be relocated to established refugee camps such as Dadaab and Kakuma if the conflict persists, he said the proposal had not yet been discussed and would require consultations among relevant stakeholders.

Professor Guyo also raised concerns about the political and ethnic rhetoric surrounding the conflict, alleging that some Kenyan politicians were contributing to tensions through inflammatory public statements.

"Moyale town is Borana land; however, it is very suspicious that Kenyan officials and Members of Parliament of Somali descent, such as Ali Roba (Governor/Senator of Mandera) and Farah Maalim (MP for Garissa), are preaching hatred in the media and escalating rhetoric to displace the Borana people. These communities have fought each other for decades; what are they hoping for now?" said Professor Guyo.

His remarks highlight that the risk that the ongoing fighting could intersect with existing tensions of ownership dispute in the wider border region, complicating efforts to contain the violence.

A wider border insecurity beyond the Moyale conflict

The risk of further destabilization is underscored by the overlapping security challenges confronting communities along the Ethiopia-Kenya border. On November 16, a separate attack in Ethiopia's Malkamari area killed at least six people, most of them women and children. Although Kenyan authorities clarified that the attack was unrelated to the Moyale conflict, media coverage and public discourse in Ethiopia have increasingly framed the incident as part of the wider conflict, potentially deepening tensions and reinforcing perceptions of an expanding cross-border confrontation.

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Kenyan authorities attributed the Malkamari attack to tensions involving the Garre and Degodia clans, stressing that it was distinct from the clashes between Oromia and Somali regional forces in Moyale. They nevertheless noted that the perpetrators had taken advantage of the broader insecurity along the border.

The distinction is important. While the Moyale conflict is rooted in territorial and political disputes involving regional forces, the wider border environment is characterized by overlapping security challenges, longstanding communal tensions and the movement of armed actors across difficult-to-police areas. The deterioration of security in one location can therefore create opportunities for violence elsewhere, even when the incidents have separate immediate causes.

The conflict has also drawn increasing human rights scrutiny. On November 17, the Oromo Liberation Army criticized the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission for what it described as insufficient attention to civilian attacks and violence in areas including Moyale, while investigations have focused on other regions. The criticism adds to growing concerns about civilian protection and accountability as the conflict continues.

The cost of a conflict without a political resolution

Nearly a month into the fighting, Moyale's deteriorating situation raises broader questions about the ability of the federal government to contain regional disputes before they escalate into prolonged armed confrontations with devastating consequences for civilians.

Since Monday, November 16, a third attempt to mediate between the warring factions has stalled, despite efforts involving local elders and federal government intervention, Addis Standard has learned.

Meanwhile, the continued displacement of tens of thousands, destruction of homes and businesses, disruption of trade and increasing pressure on neighboring Kenya demonstrate that the consequences of the conflict are no longer confined to the immediate territorial dispute. The longer the fighting continues, the greater the likelihood that the humanitarian emergency will become entrenched and existing communal divisions will deepen.

The accounts of residents also reveal the growing distance between the immediate security needs of civilians and the political and military dynamics sustaining the confrontation. While families seek safe shelter, food and the ability to resume ordinary life, neighborhoods remain deserted, businesses are shut and residents who return to protect their properties do so at considerable personal risk.

For Kenya, the challenge is increasingly twofold: managing the humanitarian needs of a growing refugee population while preventing further violations of its territorial security. For Ethiopia, the continuing conflict presents an urgent civilian protection and governance challenge, with the need for political engagement becoming more pressing as the fighting spreads and the economic consequences widen.

Residents and the Kenyan lawmaker interviewed by Addis Standard called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a lasting resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

For a town increasingly emptied of its civilians, the immediate question is no longer simply when residents can return home, but whether the security, economic and social conditions that once sustained their lives can be restored before the conflict leaves permanent scars on both sides of the border.