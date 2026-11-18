opinion

On 2 November 2026, the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) announced the indefinite suspension of the registration certificate of Media and Communication Center PLC, the publisher of the Amharic-language Reporter and the English-language The Reporter, and their digital platforms. One of Ethiopia's longest-established independent media organizations was brought to a halt. That raises a question bigger than one publisher: who holds the media regulator accountable when it uses its power to silence an entire outlet?

The EMA says it monitored the publisher for more than a year, raised its concerns with the owner and editors, and gave a final warning before acting. It accuses the organization of repeatedly publishing distorted, unbalanced, or unverified material that, in its words, harmed national interests, investment, tourism, and diplomacy. Those are the Authority's allegations. They are not findings the public can check for itself, because so little has been released.

No media organization is above the law. Journalists must verify facts, correct their errors, and respect professional standards. But the state is not above accountability either. When a public authority suspends a publisher indefinitely, it owes the public the legal basis, the evidence, and the reasoning. The bigger the impact of a restriction, the stronger the public's interest in knowing why it was imposed.

Regulatory decision with political consequences

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This is not just an administrative matter. The Reporter has covered politics, economic policy, regional affairs, and social developments for readers in Amharic and English. Human Rights Watch describes it as one of Ethiopia's oldest media institutions and the country's last privately owned Amharic newspaper. According to Addis Standard, the suspension covers its print and broadcast operations, including its digital platforms. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called the decision unjustified and said the accusations are vague and do not name the content concerned.

When an established independent publisher disappears from public debate, the loss reaches far beyond its owners and staff. Readers lose a source of reporting and analysis. Officials face fewer independent questions. Citizens have fewer ways to compare different accounts of events and policy. That is why this suspension has to be judged not only as a regulatory act but also as a question of political accountability and of the balance between the state and society.

A regulator that demands accountability from the press must be prepared to face accountability itself."

None of this proves, on its own, that the EMA acted on political instructions. But the timing and the pattern raise questions the Authority should answer. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports that The Reporter published an editorial on 31 October criticizing the authorities for treating independent reporting as a national security threat. Two days later it was suspended. Human Rights Watch (HRW) places the decision within a widening crackdown on independent journalism and civic space and notes that since 2025 the authorities have banned numerous media outlets, deported foreign correspondents, and arrested journalists, including from The Reporter itself. The EMA also revoked the registration of Addis Standard's publisher in February, a decision the publisher is challenging in court. Timing and pattern are not proof of motive. Still, when a state regulator sanctions an outlet shortly after it criticizes the state, the public is entitled to ask whether the decision was driven by regulatory standards or by political convenience. Where the state regulates the very institutions that scrutinize it, public confidence depends on visible safeguards against arbitrary or selective use of power.

The public has not been shown the case

The Authority's public explanation sets out broad categories of concern, but it fails to identify the specific articles or broadcasts on which the allegations rest. It gives no publication dates, does not reproduce the material at issue, and does not explain how each item broke a legal provision. Without those details, the public cannot tell whether the dispute is about demonstrable factual errors, missing context, professional lapses, or simply reporting that is critical of those in power.

The lack of an end date makes this worse. As Addis Standard reported, the EMA said the suspension will stay in force until the publisher's legal and professional obligations are fully met and implemented. If the Authority does not say which obligations remain unmet, the publisher has no clear way to comply, and the public has no way to judge whether compliance is even possible.

Phrases such as "national interest," "distorted information," and "unbalanced reporting" can describe real regulatory concerns. But they are conclusions, not evidence. If the EMA believes particular reports broke the law, it should name them, cite the exact provisions, publish its findings, and explain how it weighed the publisher's written responses. The public should not be asked to accept a severe restriction on the strength of general descriptions.

This is not a request for special treatment for The Reporter. It is a basic rule of good administration. A decision with far-reaching consequences must be reasoned, open to review, and open to scrutiny. Openness would also let the publisher answer the allegations on their merits, instead of leaving the public with two competing claims.

The law grants power, but does not end the argument

Ethiopia's Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021, as amended by Proclamation No. 1374/2025, is the legal framework for the EMA's powers. The amended Article 81(1) lets the Authority suspend or revoke a media provider's license or registration certificate. So the question is not whether the Authority has the power to act. It is whether it used that power in a way that was justified, proportionate, and consistent with the safeguards in the law.

The amended Article 73(1) says the Authority may take administrative measures "step by step," as appropriate, when a media provider breaks the Proclamation or the regulations and directives under it. That makes the order and scale of enforcement relevant. The EMA should explain what lesser measures came first, which violations remained unresolved, and why an indefinite halt to operations was judged appropriate.

The amended Article 81(2) adds a safeguard. Where a case could end in a refusal to renew, a revocation, a fine, or the cancellation of a program, the media organization must be given 14 working days to submit a written response. Suspension is not on that list, but an indefinite suspension that shuts down a publisher is hard to tell apart from revocation in its effect. The EMA should say whether The Reporter was given that opportunity and how its response was weighed.

The amended Article 81(3) gives a grievance route to the Authority's Board within 20 working days, and Article 82(1) allows a petition to the Federal High Court within 30 working days of receiving the Board's decision. A right of appeal means little if the affected party cannot understand the case against it or see enough reasons to challenge it. The law should not be read selectively by either side. The EMA's authority deserves respect, and so do the limits and procedures attached to it.

Institutional independence is measured in practice

A regulator's independence cannot be proved by its title. It shows in consistent decisions, open procedures, and a willingness to explain how public power is used. The public must be able to see that standards are applied on the basis of evidence and law, not political convenience or the identity of the outlet involved.

Independent journalism is not an enemy of the state."

That standard has to hold across the whole media landscape, whether an outlet is privately owned, state-affiliated, or seen as close to the government. If enforcement is selective, public confidence weakens. If an independent publisher can be suspended indefinitely after a year of monitoring, the public is entitled to ask whether the same standards are applied to outlets whose coverage favors the authorities or to those accused of broadcasting inflammatory content. The EMA could answer that simply by publishing regular data on complaints received, warnings issued, and sanctions imposed, broken down by type of outlet.

Regional standards point the same way. The African Commission's Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa says a public regulator with powers over broadcasting must be independent, protected from political interference, chosen through an open and transparent process, and accountable to the public (Principle 17). It also says media registration should serve administrative purposes only (Principle 12(2)). Under the 2025 amendment, the EMA's Director General is appointed by the House of Peoples' Representatives on the Prime Minister's recommendation (Article 17(1)). That alone does not make the Authority partisan, but it makes reasoned, public decisions even more important. And a registration certificate that can be suspended indefinitely, closing a newspaper in effect, is hard to square with the idea that registration is only an administrative step.

Freedom of expression protects the public, too

Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) protects the right to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas. In General Comment No. 34, the UN Human Rights Committee explains that any restriction must be set by law and must meet the tests of legitimate aim, necessity, and proportionality. Authorities have to show why a restriction is needed. A broad appeal to the "public interest" is not enough. The Covenant's list of legitimate aims is short: the rights or reputations of others, national security, public order, and public health or morals. Harm to investment, tourism, or diplomacy, which the EMA cited, is not on it. National security is, but the African Declaration requires a real risk of harm and a close causal link between that risk and the expression (Principle 22(5)).

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Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights also protects the right to receive information and to express opinions. Together, these guarantees mean that access to information is a right that belongs to the public, not a privilege that can be granted or taken away.

What the EMA should now explain

To restore public confidence, the EMA should answer four plain questions.

Show the evidence. Publish the monitoring findings, name the specific articles or broadcasts considered unlawful, and cite the exact legal provisions.

Explain the process. Say what steps came before the decision, what chance the publisher had to respond, and how that response was weighed.

Justify the penalty. Explain why an indefinite suspension was necessary and why a lesser measure would not have worked.

Open the way back. Say which obligations remain unmet and what objective conditions would let the publisher resume work.

The issue is not whether Ethiopia needs media regulation. It does. The issue is whether regulation protects the public interest or becomes a way of narrowing public debate when transparency is missing.

Independent journalism is not an enemy of the state. It is how citizens test official claims, question institutions, and make up their own minds. A regulator may have the legal power to act, but power has to be explained. A regulator that demands accountability from the press must be prepared to face accountability itself. AS

Editor's Note: Fanuel Hailemariam is an Ethiopian investigative journalist and photojournalist focusing on human rights documentation and freedom of expression in the Horn of Africa. He can be contacted at hornwatch.press@proton.me