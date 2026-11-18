On Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists sent a letter to members of the U.S. Congress, urging lawmakers to raise Egypt's unprecedented decline in press freedom during Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's visit to Washington, D.C. this week. The letter called on Congress to use all available diplomatic tools, including U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF), to press Egypt to end its criminalization of independent journalism.

In less than two months, Egyptian authorities arrested six journalists from the investigative platform Matsadaash -- who remain in detention on terrorism and false news charges -- and convicted Mada Masr Editor-in-Chief Lina Attalah of running the outlet without a license, fining her nearly US$54,000 and ordering the closure of the outlet. Attalah also faces a separate case stemming from Mada Masr's coverage of the war on Gaza, in which she was secretly sentenced in absentia to one year in prison. A hearing in that case is set for Wednesday, November 18, and her appeal in the closure case is set for November 25.

The crackdown coincided with the decision on October 1 by President Donald Trump to waive human rights conditions on $320 million in FMF for Egypt. Asked on November 10 about the crackdown, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Egypt as a "reliable and good defense partner of the United States."

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CPJ called on Congress to make clear that continued U.S. military aid is dependent on Egypt releasing the six Matsadaash journalists, reversing the closure of Mada Masr, ending the legal intimidation of Attalah, granting licenses to independent outlets and unblocking news websites, and amending Article 6 of Media Law No. 180 of 2018 so outlets can be established by notification rather than prior authorization.

Egypt remains one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, with 25 currently behind bars.

Read the full letter here.