The Office of the Nungua Mankralo and the Akutsotsemei (Laweh State Council) has rejected claims relating to the lineage of Odei Akoto, insisting that historical records and customary traditions affirm the foundational authority of Borkete Lawe in Nungua.

The office said historical accounts, customary practices and judicial decisions recognised Borkete Lawe's position as the traditional authority in Nungua and affirmed the spiritual authority of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse.

It described the claims as attempts to undermine Nungua's established traditional governance structure and diminish the authority of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the spiritual head of the Ga-Dangme State.

The response follows a second press statement by members of the Sanshie community challenging Borkete Lawe's historical position and the customary responsibilities of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse.

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However, at a press conference in Nungua last Thursday, the Nungua Mankralo, Shwuɔnɔtalɔ, Tꞓstꞓ Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa, said historical accounts identified Borkete Lawe as the first priest and ruler of Nungua.

He said Borkete Lawe was also recognised as the leader of the Ga Wo people, whose traditional authority predated the arrival of Akwamu migrants associated with Odei Akoto.

The office cited Professor M.J. Field's book, Religion and Medicine of the Ga People, which identified Borkete Lawe as Nungua's first priest and ruler.

It also referred to C.C. Reindorf's The History of the Gold Coast and Asante and Henderson Quartey's The Gas of Ghana as supporting historical accounts.

According to the office, Odei Akoto and his followers sought refuge under Borkete Lawe following the collapse of the Akwamu Kingdom.

It said Borkete Lawe granted them land for settlement and hunting privileges within his territory, but those arrangements did not confer ownership or superior traditional authority on them.

The office also disputed the Sanshie community's interpretation of the expression "Odai Nkotobo", which it said had been presented as evidence of submission to Odei Akoto.

It explained that the expression meant Odei Akoto knelt before or acknowledged the person being addressed, reflecting his relationship with Borkete Lawe.

The statement further cited Professor Field's Social Organisation of the Ga People, which documented Borkete Lawe's role in organising the spiritual practices of the territory.

Furthermore, it stated that he incorporated the deities of conquered communities into a spiritual order headed by the Nuumo Gborbu deity, thereby establishing an enduring traditional structure.

The office also linked Borkete Lawe to the Angmu Deity, known as the Meridian Rock, and the institution of the annual Djenten rite.

On the authority of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the office cited Professor Field's account, which identified the institution as the custodian of Nungua's customs, rites and festivals.

It said the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse determined the dates for traditional observances, performed Te Komo rites with the Dantu people of Ga Mashie and oversaw other spiritual responsibilities.

Those responsibilities, it emphasised, extended to Nungua's 99 deities, including those located within Sanshie, contrary to claims that the institution had no authority in the community.

Again, the statement maintained that the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse performed important installation rites for the Nungua Mantse, including those through which he assumed his customary role as Oshwe Wulomo.

It cited Professor Field's account that during the installation rites, the Mantse was placed three times on the knees of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse.

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Additionally, the office said evidence was contained in a statutory declaration by elders and accredited representatives of the Mantse We and Adjin We Ruling Houses.

The declaration, it noted, recognised Nungua's traditional offices and expressly protected the Gborbu Wulomo's right to organise and celebrate the Nungua Kpledzoo Festival.

It also committed the ruling houses to upholding the Government White Paper on Nungua Traditional Affairs and the findings of the Nyametei Committee.

The office said those findings were subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment in Civil Appeal No. 89/5, delivered on May 28, 1996.