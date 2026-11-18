THE Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has received 28,500 exercise books valued at GH¢100,000 from Best Assurance Company Limited to support teaching and learning in educational institutions across the country.

The donation forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment and is aimed at helping to address shortages of educational materials, particularly in underserved communities.

In a formal letter dated August 13, 2026, the Managing Director of Best Assurance, Mr Robert Wugah, confirmed the company's commitment to supporting GETFund with essential teaching and learning materials, including textbooks, exercise books, stationery and other educational supplies.

The commitment followed a proposal submitted by GETFund on July 14, 2026, seeking strategic partnerships with corporate institutions to mobilise additional resources for the provision of essential educational materials across the country.

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The partnership forms part of GETFund's Education Financing and Partnership Initiative (EFPI), a resource mobilisation programme championed by the Fund's Administrator, Mr Paul Adjei.

Through the initiative, GETFund is strengthening its collaboration with private-sector organisations, corporate institutions and international development partners to mobilise resources for educational materials, infrastructure and other critical needs in the education sector.

Commenting on the partnership, the Head of Corporate Affairs at Best Assurance, Mr Eric Paakow Selby, commended GETFund for its sustained efforts to address infrastructure and educational resource gaps in schools across the country.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to building a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with the Fund.

Beyond its contribution to education, Best Assurance expressed interest in exploring opportunities to provide insurance services to GETFund, particularly in areas covering the Fund's physical assets, operational logistics and third-party liabilities.

The proposed areas of service include motor, fire, engineering, marine, bonds and accident insurance.

The donation is another contribution towards GETFund's efforts to mobilise corporate support for education delivery.

Through the EFPI, the Fund is creating opportunities for responsible private-sector participation in addressing resource gaps and improving the learning environment for students across the country.

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GETFund said it remained committed to strengthening strategic partnerships that complemented the Government's investment in education and advanced the shared goal of ensuring access to quality, inclusive and equitable education for every Ghanaian learner.