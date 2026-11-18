he Deputy Minister of Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, has urged the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) to uphold professionalism and integrity to restore public confidence.

He said there was a negative perception of the Service among the public, making it essential for officers to demonstrate high standards of conduct in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The Minister stated that the public's negative narrative was shaped by the Service's association with the incarceration of offenders.

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He made the call at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Prisons Month and Agri and Industrial Fair in Accra yesterday, under the theme, "Transforming Lives, Building a Safer Ghana: Think Prison 360 Degrees in Action."

Mr Terlabi noted that the Service must move beyond its traditional role of keeping offenders in custody to embrace correctional transformation.

According to him, correctional transformation remains a critical tool for reforming inmates and preparing them for successful reintegration into society.

He stated that the assumption that incarceration extinguished a person's potential for change must be challenged.

The Minister noted that there was a need for a modern correctional system that balanced security, accountability, human dignity and rehabilitation.

Mr Terlabi said public confidence would grow when the Service demonstrated transparency and humane treatment.

The Minister explained that the rehabilitation and transformation of inmates were essential to ensuring that those who left prison became responsible and productive members of society.

He said a credible Prisons Service was not only measured by its ability to secure inmates but also by its success in transforming lives and contributing to national development.

The Director-General of the GPS, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, stated that the Think Prisons 360 Degrees initiative aimed to address challenges in prison administration.

She said the initiative adopted a holistic approach to correctional administration, covering crime prevention, improved prison management, inmates' rehabilitation and their successful reintegration into society.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie disclosed that the Service was preparing to implement the Parole Act and Community Service Act, which would provide alternatives to imprisonment for eligible offenders and help reduce congestion in correctional facilities.

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The Service exhibited varieties of agricultural products from its farms across the country, including rice, pepper, tomatoes, gari and palm oil.