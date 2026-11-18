THE Chief of Akyem Muoso, Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman, has warned that extending the presidential and parliamentary terms of office from four to five years without introducing effective accountability measures could be detrimental to Ghana's young democracy.

He said a five-year term could become a long and difficult period for citizens under a non-performing President, while even five years might not be enough for a President who delivered on his mandate.

Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman made the observation when he addressed the 2026 Yensom Festival of the chiefs and people of Akyem Muoso.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said if the country adopted the Constitutional Review Committee's proposal for a five-year presidential and parliamentary term, it should also consider introducing midterm elections to strengthen accountability.

"If you have a bad president, one year can be hell, but if you have a good president, five years may not even be enough. We should introduce the midterm elections to enable voters to either reduce or maintain the executive powers depending on the president's performance," he said.

The Muosohene proposed that the midterm elections should be held halfway through the five-year term, allowing voters to determine whether the governing party should retain its parliamentary majority or lose control of Parliament to the opposition.

He said the elections would also provide an opportunity for citizens to express their views on the President's performance and help prevent the abuse of executive power and decisions that could have serious consequences for the country.

Touching on development in Akyem Muoso, Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman said implementation of the community's 10-year development plan, launched in 2025, was progressing.

He said about 40 per cent of the plan, which covered infrastructure, security, education, sanitation and land reclamation, among other areas, had been achieved.

He said a fully furnished police station had been completed, while several other projects were at various stages of construction.

They include an ultramodern kindergarten (KG) block, community shops, a guest house, a 26-seater public toilet facility with showers, a 16-seater public toilet facility with showers, and a 5,000-seater community centre with a large parking area.

"Nananom, these projects represent more than physical structures. They are part of our commitment to building a community where people can live with dignity, where children can learn in better surroundings and where opportunities can be created for the benefit of all," Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said work on the Muoso Palace and the proposed Muoso Senior High School had yet to begin under the development plan.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q