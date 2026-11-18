The High Court in Accra has given former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Mr Solomon Asamoah, time to engage a new lawyer after his counsel, Ms Victoria Barth, withdrew her services following the court's refusal to grant another adjournment.

Ms Barth had asked the court to suspend proceedings in the $2 million SkyTrain case pending the determination of applications before the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court challenging an earlier order directing the accused to testify.

She told the court that an application for certiorari had been filed at the Court of Appeal on November 11, seeking to quash its October 29 orders, while another application seeking a stay of proceedings had been filed at the Supreme Court on November 13.

Both applications are scheduled for November 24. She also cited a repeat application for a stay of proceedings filed at the Court of Appeal on November 12, with a return date of November 23.

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Ms Barth argued that requiring Mr Asamoah to testify before the applications were determined could undermine the Supreme Court's jurisdiction.

Opposing the request, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, described the applications as an abuse of court processes intended to frustrate the trial.

He argued that the multiplicity of applications was designed to prevent Mr Asamoah from entering the witness box and urged the court to dismiss the request, citing a 2015 Supreme Court decision in Republic v High Court, Commercial Division, Tamale; Ex Parte Dakpem Zoboguna Henry Kaleem and Others.

The court adjourned the case to November 23.

On July 2, the court dismissed the accused persons' submissions of no case and directed them to file their respective defences within 21 days. However, they failed to comply, prompting further extensions on July 30 and September 23.

The prosecution alleges that the SkyTrain project did not receive approval from the GIIF board before the $2 million investment was made.

Mr Asamoah and former GIIF Board Chairman, Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi, face six counts, including conspiracy, wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic and intentional dissipation of public funds.

The prosecution called three witnesses, including former board member Yaw Odame-Darkwa, former board secretary Kofi Boakye and National Intelligence Bureau investigator Francis Aboagye. They all testified that the board did not approve the transaction.

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The defence had argued that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

Ms Barth maintained that the $2 million represented an equity investment for a 10 per cent stake in the project's Special Purpose Vehicle and was recoverable.

She also argued that board minutes documented approval of the transaction and that delays caused by COVID-19 were beyond her client's control.

Counsel for Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi, Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, also challenged the prosecution's evidence, arguing that it was insufficient to sustain a conviction.