Ghana's Black Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Somalia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played at the Essipon Sports Stadium yesterday.

Captain Jordan Ayew scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after forward Brandon Thomas-Asante was fouled in the Ocean Stars' penalty area.

The victory revived the Stars' campaign in the qualifiers, having seen their hopes fade following defeats in their opening two games against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The victory, however, was far from convincing, as Ghana struggled to turn their possession into clear-cut chances against the Somalis.

Interim coach Kim Lars Björkegren made sweeping changes to his starting line-up, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi starting in goal, while Alidu Seidu, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah and Kojo Peprah Oppong featured in defence.

Ibrahim Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were among those handed starting roles, while Jordan Ayew led the attack alongside Ibrahim Rahman and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Ghana dominated possession in the opening stages, enjoying about 60 per cent of the ball, but their passing lacked the urgency and penetration needed to trouble the Somali defence.

The Black Stars had no shot on target after 22 minutes, despite controlling much of the play.

Sulemana was booked in the opening stages, while the first major opportunity came seven minutes later when Ayew failed to connect with a dangerous cross from Thomas-Asante into the Somali penalty area.

Asante also came close minutes later, but his effort was kept out by the Somalia goalkeeper.

Ghana eventually found the breakthrough in the 36th minute when Brandon Thomas-Asante was brought down in the box, allowing skipper Ayew to step forward and calmly convert the resulting penalty.

The goal gave the Stars a deserved lead after a frustrating opening period in which their dominance had produced little attacking threat.

After the break, Ghana continued to search for a second goal, with Thomas-Asante coming close in the 50th minute.

Fatawu Issahaku nearly doubled the advantage in the 56th minute, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Somalia also made changes in an attempt to find a way back into the game, introducing Hassan Sakaria for Muse Bile in the 71st minute before making further substitutions, with Marsis replacing Mubashir Nour in the 79th minute and Osman Mohammed coming on for Abdulsamed Abdullahi in the 88th minute.

Ghana made changes of their own, with Ibrahim Osman replacing Fatawu Issahaku, while Ibrahim Rahman was also substituted in the 78th minute.

Gideon Mensah was replaced by Etse Dogli as the Black Stars sought to maintain their advantage.

The changes appeared to give the Somalis some edge, as they threatened the Black Stars' area several times, creating anxious moments for the home fans.

Ati-Zigi received a yellow card in the 81st minute for time-wasting as Ghana looked to protect their slender lead.

Kudus had an opportunity to put the result beyond doubt in the 90th minute, but his effort was saved by the Somalia goalkeeper.

Despite the late pressure, Ghana held on to secure all three points and revive their campaign.

The result takes the Black Stars to six points after four matches in Group C, keeping them in the race for qualification behind group leaders Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Soccer Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the outcome of the Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia match could change the dynamics in the group.

The Ivorians are leading with nine points after winning all three of their opening games, followed by The Gambians, who defeated Somalia at home and Ghana in Accra.

The Somalis are effectively out of the race, leaving Ghana and The Gambia to battle for the final slot allotted to the group.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q