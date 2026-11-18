The much-anticipated start of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa Zone 3 U-16 Boys and Girls Championship at the Borteyman Sports Complex has been postponed indefinitely.

The championship was scheduled to run from yesterday to Saturday, and would have been climaxed with the FIBA Africa Zone 3 (FAZ3) General Meeting and Congress.

According to a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the championship, Madam Aurora Commodore, the postponement was due to delays by participating teams in uploading their rosters onto the FIBA MAP platform to confirm their participation.

"After some lengthy deliberations with FAZ3 President, Col. Sam Ahmedu (Rtd), and the FIBA Competitions Manager on issues affecting the start of the championship, the decision was reached," she said.

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She, however noted that the General Meeting and Congress would go ahead as planned, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss basketball development, improved governance and stronger regional cooperation.

She added that the meeting would create new opportunities for partnerships, bringing together resource persons, development organisations and potential investors to identify areas of collaboration with FIBA Africa Zone 3.

Discussions are expected to focus on improving basketball infrastructure, promoting 3x3 basketball, organising coaching and player development camps and clinics, and strengthening regional club competitions.

It will further serve as a platform for deeper cooperation among the eight member federations, with participants expected to reach practical resolutions to guide the region's next phase of basketball development.

The Accra congress is also expected to confirm the city as host of the Afrobasket U-16 qualifiers early next year.