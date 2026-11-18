Richmond Osarfo, one of Ghana's most accomplished weightlifters and a former African junior record holder, has announced his retirement from the national weightlifting team, the Black Cranes, and competitive weightlifting.

In a letter addressed to the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Osarfo formally informed the federation of his decision, bringing to an end a distinguished career that saw him represent Ghana at major international competitions and win medals across Africa and the Commonwealth.

The athlete, who emerged through the Ghana Weightlifting Federation's Youth Development Programme, expressed gratitude to the federation, coaches, teammates and supporters who contributed to his development and success.

"Representing Ghana across international platforms has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities, mentorship and support provided throughout my career," he stated.

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Osarfo retires with an impressive record, highlighted by his African Clean and Jerk record in the men's 109kg junior category.

He set the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) record with a lift of 205kg at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Among his notable achievements was a fourth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, where he narrowly missed out on a medal in a highly competitive field.

He also won silver at the Commonwealth Junior Championships and secured bronze at the 2016 Commonwealth Weightlifting Junior Championships.

At the African Junior and Youth Championships in Kampala, Uganda, Osarfo claimed three silver medals in the 105kg category, lifting 142kg in the snatch, 188kg in the clean and jerk and recording a total of 330kg.

Throughout his career, he represented Ghana in more than 10 major international competitions, including the IWF Youth, Junior and Senior World Championships.

Osarfo said although he was stepping away from active competition, he remained committed to contributing to the development of the sport in Ghana. -

