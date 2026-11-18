Medeama SC strengthened their grip on the Premier League summit after securing a 2-1 away victory over Young Apostles in Wenchi, opening a three-point lead at the top following an eventful Matchday 11 weekend.

Kingsley Braye's first-half brace fired the defending champions to all three points, with Richmond Opoku's stoppage-time penalty proving only a consolation for the hosts.

The victory takes Medeama to 24 points, three clear of Hearts of Oak and Port City, who are tied on 21 points.

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Hearts missed the opportunity to close the gap after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by FC Samartex 1996 in Samreboi.

The Phobians struggled to convert their chances, with Ransford Mensah and John Antwi coming closest in the second half. The result leaves them three points behind the leaders.

Port City continued their impressive debut campaign with an impressive 3-1 comeback victory over fellow newcomers, Debibi United, at the Debibi Presby Park.

After Ibrahim Alhassan gave the hosts the lead, Isaac Mensah equalised before Owusu Ansah struck twice to complete the turnaround.

The victory keeps Port City firmly in the title conversation, level on points with Hearts.

Asante Kotoko's disappointing run continued as they were held to a goalless draw by Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have now gone four consecutive league matches without a victory, leaving them 11th on 14 points, while Gold Stars occupy 12th place with 12 points.

In the Bono derby, Bechem United delivered one of the weekend's biggest results, stunning former champions, Aduana FC, 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Samuel Okai's first-half strike proved decisive as the Hunters claimed a valuable away victory to climb to fourth, while Aduana slipped to seventh.

FC AshantiGold 04 also left it late to secure maximum points, edging Karela United 1-0 at the Len Clay Stadium. Captain Kojo Twumasi struck in the 89th minute to extend the Miners' remarkable unbeaten home run to 21 matches across the Premier League and their previous Division One campaign.

Karela remain in search of their first away league victory since February.

Basake Holy Stars returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Vision FC at the AAK II Sports Arena.

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Simon Timtooni's 70th-minute strike ended the hosts' three-match winless run and lifted them to 10th, while Vision remain 13th, just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Swedru All Blacks and Berekum Chelsea shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Swedru Sports Stadium, with goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi producing an outstanding performance to frustrate the hosts.