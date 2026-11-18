Ghana's Black Meteors are gearing up for a decisive encounter today against Libya's Mediterranean Knights as they seek to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations alive.

The two sides will clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m.

Ghana suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi last Wednesday and must now deliver a strong response on home soil to progress to the next stage of the qualifying campaign.

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Despite the setback in Libya, confidence remains high within the Ghanaian camp, with assistant coach Baba Nuhu Mallam insisting that the team has what it takes to overturn the deficit.

· Assistant Coach Baba Nuhu Mallam

Speaking in an interview with GFA Media, Mallam reflected on the first-leg performance, assessed the team's preparations since returning home, addressed concerns about pressure and complacency, and called on Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers to support the Black Meteors.

Below is the full interview.

What positives can the team take from the narrow defeat to Libya in the first leg?

It is normal in football to win some games and lose others. In all honesty, I think the boys played very well in Libya. The team put up a good performance; unfortunately, we were unlucky to concede at that particular moment.

We have accepted the result as part of the game because both the technical team and the players did everything possible. The technical team and the entire squad were unhappy with some of the officiating decisions, but that is something we do not want to dwell on.

How have preparations been since the team returned to Ghana?

Upon our arrival, we undertook recovery sessions at the hotel. On Saturday, we had our first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium. I can confidently say that the turf is very good, and that is exactly what our players want. When they have a good playing surface, they can express themselves and give a better account of their abilities.

In terms of preparation, I believe we have put everything in place. The players have responded positively and are happy to be back home.

They are also motivating one another and discussing what they want to achieve in this game. Our responsibility now is to encourage them to give their very best so that, at the end of the day, we can achieve the result we all desire.

It will undoubtedly be a difficult game because Libya will not be pushovers. However, I believe it can be a good day for Ghana.

How is the technical team guarding against complacency ahead of Tuesday's match?

Nobody is complacent. We are keeping our heads cool and concentrating on getting the job done. You cannot afford to be complacent when you are going into a match trailing on aggregate.

This is the first hurdle in our quest to qualify for the AFCON, and we must overcome it before we can start thinking about anything else. It will certainly not be a walk in the park, but we are focused, prepared and ready for the challenge.

Do you believe the team can meet the expectations of Ghanaians?

This team is a blend of players from the domestic league and those based outside Ghana. However, the foreign-based players are not strangers to our football.

Some have progressed through the U-17 and U-20 national teams, and they understand what it means to represent Ghana. They are also aware that the U-23 team is the next step towards the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Every player understands the significance of this encounter and what is at stake. They know how important it is for us to win this game, and I believe they are ready to rise to the occasion.

Is there pressure on the team ahead of such an important fixture?

As a technical team and playing body, we are determined to do everything possible to secure victory.

We watched Libya, and from a technical perspective, I believe they are not better than us. However, this is football. It does not matter how much possession you enjoy or how beautifully you play; at the end of the day, it is the goals that count.

Our players have the character and determination to turn this situation around.

The slogan of this team is 'No Excuse'. Although several things happened during the game in Libya, we have accepted that it was their day. They had their opportunity and scored. We will also have our moments in the return fixture, and hopefully, we can take our chances and make Ghanaians happy.

Can Libya pose a serious threat to the Black Meteors' ambition of qualifying?

You cannot underrate any team in football. Libya are also here with the ambition of qualifying, and we respect that. However, that does not mean we are afraid of them.

We will be playing in front of our home supporters, and we must be at our very best to overcome this hurdle.

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Are there any injury concerns within the squad?

We are vMost of the players in this group have worked with the head coach before. Coach Desmond Ofei has handled some of them at the U-20 level, and some of us have also worked with them in the Premier Division, so there is already a strong relationship.

He is also in constant contact with both the home-based and foreign-based players. The connection within the team is excellent, and we have built a very good rapport with the boys.

You can see that everyone is happy, united and focused on the task ahead. We will put in the work, give everything on the day and hope that luck smiles on us.

What is your final message to Ghanaians ahead of the return fixture?

We must first clear this hurdle before we start talking about anything else. I want to urge Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and support the team.

They should have faith in us and believe that we can deliver victory for the country, even though it will not be an easy game. We need their support and encouragement as we seek to overturn the deficit and secure qualification.