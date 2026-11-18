THE National Banking College (NBC) has launched a new industry magazine, The Financial Perspective, to promote knowledge-sharing and highlight emerging developments in Ghana's banking and financial services industry.

The 97-page maiden edition focuses on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies on financial institutions, particularly in an increasingly digitalised financial services environment.

The magazine features an exclusive interview with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, as well as articles on AI and innovation, cybersecurity and digital trust, the economy and regulation, and the NBC's institutional journey.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Friday, the Principal of the NBC, Mrs Gloria Darling Quartey, described the publication as a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening professional knowledge and promoting informed discussions among industry players.

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She said the rapid adoption of AI had created significant opportunities for the financial services industry but also raised concerns about ethics, cybersecurity, regulation and the future of work.

"Artificial intelligence and digital technologies are already influencing financial services. They are influencing how institutions manage emerging risks, engage better with their customers and make informed decisions regarding their shareholders as well," she stated.

Mrs Quartey explained that the College had a responsibility to create platforms that encouraged collective learning, knowledge-sharing and reflection on emerging challenges within the industry.

She added that the introduction of the magazine was in line with the College's strategic direction and its long-term commitment to remaining relevant as a capacity-building institution for the financial services sector.

Delivering the keynote address, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Zakari Mumuni, urged the College to uphold editorial independence and intellectual honesty to safeguard the credibility of the publication.

He said the success of The Financial Perspective would depend on its ability to consistently produce evidence-based research and contribute meaningfully to decision-making within the financial services industry.

According to him, the magazine must be prepared to publish well-reasoned arguments that challenge conventional thinking, including uncomfortable findings, provided they were supported by credible evidence.

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· Dr Mumuni (seated middle) and Mrs Quartey (seated right) with other participants displaying the magazine

Dr Mumuni also cautioned that a publication that presented only comfortable conclusions would gradually lose its relevance and value to the industry.

He stressed that maintaining public and professional confidence in the magazine would require rigorous peer review, editorial independence and a firm commitment to intellectual honesty.

The First Deputy Governor observed that the financial services industry had become increasingly complex, with institutions operating across a wider range of products, services and technologies.

Furthermore, he noted that experience and the growing volume of data available to financial institutions were no longer sufficient to address emerging challenges without continuous research, critical thinking and open discussions.

Dr Mumuni, therefore, emphasised the importance of research-driven publications in helping financial institutions understand changing industry dynamics, identify emerging risks and make sound decisions in an increasingly technology-driven environment.