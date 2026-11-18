Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) has called on the government to commit sustainable domestic resources to financing essential nutrition commodities to reduce the country's dependence on donor support and safeguard the health of women and children.

The organisation warned that continued reliance on external funding could disrupt access to life-saving nutrition interventions, particularly Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for children with severe acute malnutrition and Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) for pregnant women.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Charity Binka, WOMEC said its position paper, titled "Financing Nutrition Commodities in Ghana," identified critical funding gaps and proposed measures to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, accountability and the sustainability of nutrition interventions.

The statement said an estimated 61,600 children experienced severe acute malnutrition in Ghana annually, but only 15 per cent received treatment.

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It said the figures highlighted the urgent need to address financial and supply-related barriers preventing vulnerable children from accessing life-saving treatment.

According to the statement, although the government supported some aspects of nutrition service delivery, including training, infrastructure development and data systems, the supply of multiple micronutrient supplements remained entirely dependent on external funding.

WOMEC warned that changes in donor priorities, funding cuts or interruptions could affect the availability and continuity of essential nutrition services.

It, therefore, urged the government to develop a phased financing plan to progressively increase domestic funding for the procurement and distribution of the commodities.

