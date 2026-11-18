The government has directed security agencies to review CCTV footage at Hoima City Stadium and identify football fans accused of vandalising facilities, with Sports Minister Peter Ogwang warning that those responsible will be arrested.

Ogwang expressed concern over the destruction of stadium equipment following Uganda Cranes' 1-1 draw against Botswana at the facility over the weekend, saying such conduct threatened the maintenance of infrastructure being prepared for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The minister said the government had invested heavily in the stadium and that maintaining it was expensive, making it necessary to hold supporters accountable for damage.

"We have CCTV cameras in all corners, and we have already instructed security to review the footage and have those who come for games and instead vandalise the facilities arrested," Ogwang said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His warning comes as authorities assess the condition of the stadium, which has been used by Kitara FC for its home matches.

Ogwang said the club might have to temporarily adjust its use of the facility as officials establish the extent of the wear and tear and determine the maintenance required.

He appealed to Kitara FC to remain patient, saying the government needed about two weeks to complete an assessment and decide on the next steps.

He stressed that the government was not imposing a total ban on the club's use of the stadium but could introduce restrictions to allow repairs and protect the facility.

Ogwang also thanked residents of Bunyoro for supporting Kitara FC, saying the assessment was intended to restore the stadium rather than prevent the club from playing there.

Meanwhile, the minister said Uganda was identifying additional players, including those based abroad, as the country prepares for AFCON 2027.

He said the government and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) had held several meetings on strengthening the national team, adding that Uganda wanted to compete for the continental title rather than merely participate as a host.

"As a country hosting the tournament, we don't want to be participants; we want to compete for the trophy," Ogwang said.

On preparations for the tournament, the minister said construction and improvement works at King George Stadium were progressing well, alongside works at Masindi Hospital being undertaken by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the Ministry of Health had started procuring equipment required to meet AFCON-related recommendations at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, also known as Hoima Booma Hospital.

At Hoima Booma grounds, Ogwang said contractors had begun laying sand in preparation for the grass, but the consultant rejected the quality of the material, prompting an order for its removal and replacement with approved sand.

He said the government wanted to ensure that infrastructure projects met the required standards rather than compromise quality to meet deadlines.

However, he acknowledged that construction at Sir Winyi Road, along the Hoima-Masindi route, was behind schedule because work started late.

Ogwang also commended the Uganda Cranes players for their performance against Botswana but urged them to secure victory in the return encounter.

He said Botswana had improved its squad but maintained that Uganda needed to approach the match with determination, noting that fans expected the team to win.

The match was also used to honour former Cranes captain Khalid Aucho. Ogwang praised Aucho for his service to the national team and urged younger players to learn from his commitment and experience.

He also commended Bogere for the tactical execution that produced Uganda's goal, but said emerging players needed to learn from the example set by Aucho, who has represented the national team for more than a decade.

Kilak County MP Gilbert Oulanyah, who attended the match, praised Hoima City Stadium, saying similar facilities in other regions could help develop sports and nurture talent among young people.