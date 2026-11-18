The French Development Agency (AFD) is exploring fresh investment opportunities in Uganda, targeting water and sanitation, energy, agricultural value addition and access to finance for businesses as the country pursues its economic transformation agenda.

The agency says it has committed more than €1.2 billion to Uganda over nearly three decades, with about half of its portfolio directed towards water and sanitation, while other investments have supported energy infrastructure, private sector development and rural electrification.

Speaking at a press briefing at the French Ambassador's residence in Kampala, AFD Country Director in Uganda Arivao Fanomezantsoa said the agency was looking to expand its investments while strengthening partnerships with government institutions, financial institutions and private companies.

"We are working with Ugandan partners for almost 30 years now in the country, committed above 1.2 billion euros over that period, mostly in water and sanitation, which is about half of the portfolio," Fanomezantsoa said.

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He said AFD's partnership with the National Water and Sewerage Corporation had helped extend access to clean and reliable water to about one million Ugandans, including 200,000 people in the Nakivale refugee settlement.

The agency is also working with the government and European Union partners on projects intended to extend electricity access to underserved communities in 34 districts.

In the energy sector, Fanomezantsoa pointed to investments involving the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited at the Kiira-Nalubaale hydropower complex.

He said rehabilitation works at the facility were expected to extend the dam's operational life by another 30 years.

AFD is also exploring opportunities in renewable energy, including Uganda's geothermal potential, which he estimated at about 1.5 gigawatts.

Beyond infrastructure, the agency is supporting efforts to improve access to affordable financing for businesses, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Through partnerships with local financial institutions, including Pearl Bank, AFD is working towards extending affordable financing to more than 30,000 farmers in the first phase. It is also supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through business incubation programmes.

Sandra Kassab, Director of AFD's Africa Department, said the agency's interventions were intended to generate tangible benefits for communities and businesses rather than simply finance projects.

"We invest, we do it for impact. We want to transform the country and contribute to the transformation of Uganda," she said.

During her visit, Kassab assessed projects including the Katosi water treatment plant, the Kiira-Nalubaale hydropower facility and private sector investments such as the Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (SCOUL).

She said the visits demonstrated how partnerships involving government, businesses, entrepreneurs and development institutions could support job creation, local value addition and improved service delivery.

French Ambassador to Uganda Virginie Leroy said France wanted to build a long-term relationship with Uganda based on shared investments and mutual benefits, rather than a partnership centred solely on financial assistance.

"We want to invest. It's not only doing business. It's co-investing with you in your country," Leroy said.

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Leroy, who previously served in Uganda between 2014 and 2019 before returning as ambassador in September 2025, said she had observed changes in the country's economic outlook, particularly in infrastructure development, regional trade and agro-industrialisation.

She noted that Uganda's growing regional connectivity, including the oil pipeline project linking the country to Tanzania, offered opportunities to diversify trade corridors and strengthen access to regional markets.

She said France, through AFD, wanted to continue working with Ugandan institutions and private sector players to address shared challenges, including climate change, skills development and the transition to a greener economy.

"I want to build with the help of Uganda a really long-term partnership," Leroy said, adding that the objective was to create opportunities that would benefit both countries and improve Ugandans' livelihoods.