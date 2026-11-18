Health specialists at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) have raised concern over the growing cancer burden in southwestern Uganda, warning that late diagnosis and limited treatment capacity are putting the lives of patients at risk.

More than 1,000 patients with suspected cancer present at the hospital annually, but only about 30 per cent receive a confirmed diagnosis, largely due to late presentation and challenges in accessing timely diagnostic services, according to hospital specialists.

Records from the hospital's Cancer Unit indicate that most patients arrive when the disease has already advanced to Stage Three or beyond, significantly limiting treatment options and reducing their chances of survival.

Prostate cancer remains the most frequently reported cancer among men, while breast and cervical cancers are prominent among women. Among children, blood cancers, particularly leukaemia and lymphoma, account for a significant proportion of oncology admissions.

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Dr Barnabas Atwiine, a paediatric oncologist at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, said the increasing number of patients was placing considerable pressure on the facility's cancer treatment services.

"Currently, over 1,000 cancer cases are registered annually at the regional hospital, with only 30 per cent diagnosed due to late patient presentation," Atwiine said.

He noted that approximately 200 men present with signs and symptoms of prostate cancer, while a similar number of women present with symptoms associated with breast and cervical cancers.

"Many come when the cancer is at Stage Three, which is way too late to handle in terms of treatment and cure," he added.

To address the growing number of late-stage cancer cases, Atwiine urged residents to embrace routine medical check-ups and seek screening services before symptoms develop.

He particularly encouraged men aged 40 and above and adult women to consult healthcare professionals about appropriate cancer screening and early detection.

"Many waste time in lower health facilities, usually treating different conditions because the capacity to identify cancer is minimal. It is therefore important that men, on their 40th birthday, go for routine check-ups. Women too should embrace regular screening," Atwiine said.

He warned that limited cancer awareness and inadequate capacity among lower-level healthcare facilities often contribute to delayed referrals, allowing diseases to progress before patients reach specialised treatment centres.

The specialist called for stronger community awareness programmes and improved referral systems to ensure suspected cancer cases are identified and referred to appropriate facilities early enough.

Beyond late diagnosis, the hospital's oncology services are facing significant operational challenges, including a shortage of specialised healthcare workers, inadequate diagnostic equipment and limited treatment space.

Hospital Director Dr Deus Twesigye said the increasing number of cancer patients had outpaced the hospital's available infrastructure and human resources.

"At Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, we have had a surge in the number of patients, yet we don't have sufficient specialists to handle them. Unfortunately, the space and facilities are also very limited," Twesigye said.

The hospital currently operates a 138-bed cancer ward, but specialists say growing demand is putting additional pressure on the available facilities.

Atwiine also pointed to gaps in cancer knowledge and early detection skills among healthcare workers at lower-level health facilities, noting that some patients spend considerable time receiving treatment for other conditions before cancer is suspected.

He said strengthening the capacity of primary healthcare workers to recognise early warning signs would improve referrals and reduce delays in diagnosis.

In response to the growing demand for specialised cancer services, government plans to establish a dedicated Western Uganda Regional Cancer Centre on 8.5 acres of land at the Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) Kihumuro campus.

The proposed facility is expected to expand the region's cancer diagnostic and treatment capacity while reducing pressure on the existing oncology unit at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

According to Twesigye, the new centre will help decongest the current facility and improve access to specialised cancer care for patients across southwestern and western Uganda.

"Once operational, the Kihumuro centre is expected to decongest the current cancer unit, expand diagnostic and treatment capacity, and reduce the need for patients in western Uganda to travel to Kampala for specialised care," Twesigye said.

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The project is expected to provide an important boost to regional cancer care, particularly for patients who face financial and logistical challenges travelling long distances to access specialised treatment.

Until the proposed cancer centre becomes operational and existing staffing and infrastructure gaps are addressed, specialists say improving public awareness, strengthening early detection and facilitating timely referrals remain critical to reducing cancer-related deaths.

They are urging communities to seek medical attention when they notice unusual symptoms rather than relying on repeated treatment for conditions that may remain undiagnosed.

For southwestern Uganda, the growing cancer burden highlights the need for stronger investment in specialised healthcare services, diagnostic equipment, trained personnel and community-based screening programmes.

Health experts maintain that expanding treatment infrastructure must go hand in hand with early detection, public awareness and stronger referral systems if more patients are to access cancer care before the disease reaches advanced stages.