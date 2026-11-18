The tryouts will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 20-21, at Henry's Sports Center in Kabalagala, Kampala, running from 8:00am to 5:30pm on both days.

The academy is scouting boys aged 8 to 12 and girls aged 8 to 11 for admission into its football development programme.

According to the organisers, the trials are open to all talented children within the specified age groups. Parents and guardians have been encouraged to bring their children for assessment.

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All participants are required to come with their own football boots and jerseys.

El Cambio Academy focuses on nurturing young football talent through structured development, equipping children with skills to grow both on and off the pitch.

Among its notable products is James Bogere, who has emerged as one of the exciting young talents in Ugandan football and recently earned recognition with the Uganda Cranes.

The academy says the tryouts form part of its ongoing efforts to identify, nurture and develop the next generation of Ugandan football talent.

Parents in Kampala and surrounding areas have been encouraged to seize the opportunity to give their children a chance to begin or advance their football development journey.

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