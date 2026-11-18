A university basketball coach in the United States has been given a one-game suspension for pushing a female player on the head during a timeout.

Players were huddled around Iowa State women's coach Bill Fennelly during a fourth-quarter timeout on Sunday when the 69-year-old spoke to guard Sienna Harvey and pushed her on the forehead.

Australian Harvey did not react to the incident, and the Iowa State Cyclones won 69-64 against the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames.

Following the game, Iowa State athletics took disciplinary action against Fennelly, who is now suspended for the Cyclones' next fixture against Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

Fennelly apologised to Harvey, her family and team-mates and said he had allowed his emotions to get the better of him.

"I fully recognise that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way," he said in a statement.

"I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward."

Iowa State athletic director Jared Benko said: "We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not."

Fennelly, who joined Iowa State as women's head coach in 1995, announced in October he plans to retire at the end of the season - his 32nd with the Cyclones.