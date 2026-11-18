The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has questioned the government's management of Uganda's economy, demanding an explanation for the country's estimated Shs140 trillion public debt and repeated delays in delivering major infrastructure projects.

FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat said the growing debt burden, rising cost of living and failure to implement key development commitments raised questions about the benefits Ugandans were receiving from government borrowing.

Addressing journalists during the party's State of the Nation address, Amuriat said Uganda's public debt had increased from approximately Shs131 trillion in December 2025 to about Shs140 trillion, translating into an estimated debt burden of Shs2.8 million for every Ugandan.

He said more than 30 per cent of domestic government revenue was being spent on interest payments, raising concerns about the resources remaining for essential services and development programmes.

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"How much longer will Ugandans continue borrowing to finance a government that cannot adequately finance the basic needs of its people? What exactly are we borrowing for, and where are the benefits?" Amuriat asked.

He also questioned the government's reliance on domestic borrowing, saying 56.1 per cent of Uganda's debt came from domestic sources.

According to Amuriat, government borrowing from local financial institutions creates competition for credit, making it harder for businesses and ordinary citizens to access affordable financing.

He blamed the situation on the failure to provide affordable credit services, saying many Ugandans had consequently turned to moneylenders to finance their activities.

Amuriat also demanded that government account for repeated delays in commercial oil production, which he said had been presented as a major solution to Uganda's economic challenges.

He recalled that Ugandans had initially been promised first oil production in 2018, but the date was subsequently shifted to 2020, 2025 and 2026.

"Let the NRM come out and account to Ugandans on the status of our oil and make public all the agreements signed by government on behalf of Ugandans," Amuriat said.

He also questioned the government's record on transport infrastructure, citing the Standard Gauge Railway, which the NRM promised in its 2016 manifesto but which, according to FDC, remained undelivered.

Amuriat further criticised the absence of an organised mass public transport system in Kampala, despite government commitments dating back more than two decades.

He cited the 2004 promise to introduce 400 large-capacity buses in the capital and the National Transport Master Plan covering 2008 to 2023, which proposed reorganising public transport and phasing out minibuses in favour of high-capacity buses.

He said the expiry of the transport plan without the establishment of an organised mass transport system demonstrated the gap between government promises and implementation.

The FDC president also questioned the repeated inclusion of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Light Rail Mass Transit System in three successive NRM manifestos covering 2016-2021, 2021-2026 and 2026-2031.

"Three manifesto cycles, the same promise, but no railway system," he said.

Amuriat argued that election manifestos constitute commitments between political parties and voters, adding that failure to fulfil them should attract public accountability.

On electricity, he cited Uganda Bureau of Statistics figures presented in 2026 showing that only 29.5 per cent of households used grid electricity for lighting in the 2024/25 financial year, with rural household access standing at 11.4 per cent.

He questioned the implementation of previous government commitments to expand electricity distribution networks, connect underserved sub-county headquarters and increase household connections.

He also raised concerns about electricity supply in West Nile, questioning plans to export power to neighbouring countries when some Ugandan communities remained without electricity.

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Amuriat extended his criticism to education, saying government had failed to adequately implement commitments on school infrastructure, feeding programmes and sanitary pads for schoolgirls.

He cited the primary school capitation grant, which he said had remained at approximately Shs20,000 per learner annually since 2016.

FDC's proposed alternative includes reducing borrowing, investing in agriculture and manufacturing, reviving cooperatives and expanding technical and vocational training to create employment.

Amuriat said the party would publish a sector-by-sector assessment of NRM manifesto commitments, documenting what government had promised and what had been delivered.

"We will publish the record sector by sector, promise by promise, in the NRM's own words, with the evidence of what was and was not delivered," he said.

The party said the accountability campaign would be taken to districts, Parliament, courts and the media as part of efforts to demand explanations for public expenditure and the country's economic performance.