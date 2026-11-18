The government has opened applications for non-repayable business grants of up to Shs111 million for women entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses, increase production and create employment.

The funding, offered under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project, is intended to help women-owned micro and small enterprises overcome financial constraints and grow into larger, more competitive businesses.

State Minister for Gender and Culture Kamuli Kuteesa said the initiative is part of the government's broader commitment to improving women's economic participation, with more than Shs180 billion earmarked for women under the programme.

The business plan competition is expected to benefit more than 193 women-owned enterprises, providing capital to businesses that demonstrate potential for growth and increased productivity.

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The grants will range from approximately Shs3.5 million to Shs111 million, depending on the size and category of the enterprise. Businesses employing between four and 19 people can apply for funding ranging from Shs3.5 million to Shs38 million, while larger eligible enterprises can access grants of up to Shs111 million.

The funding is expected to support business recapitalisation, acquisition of machinery, installation of lighting systems, infrastructure improvements and expansion of production.

To qualify, businesses must be at least 51 per cent owned by Ugandan women, have operated for at least one year and maintain a permanent physical address.

Applicants are also required to provide relevant business documentation and financial statements to demonstrate the status and performance of their enterprises. Women who have previously benefited from the GROW project are, however, excluded from this particular competition.

The competition also seeks to promote women's participation in sectors with significant potential for economic growth and value addition.

Priority areas include agribusiness, green and renewable energy, engineering, science, technology, information and communication technology, manufacturing, construction, as well as arts and creative industries.

Businesses engaged in activities that harm the environment will not qualify for funding.

To broaden economic inclusion, the programme is also encouraging applications from legally registered refugee women, women with disabilities and entrepreneurs from minority and other vulnerable communities.

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The initiative is intended to extend business development opportunities beyond established urban enterprises to women operating in different communities across the country.

Women entrepreneurs interested in the competition have until December 11, 2026, to submit their applications.

Through the grants, government hopes to strengthen women-owned enterprises, improve their productive capacity and enable more women to participate in Uganda's economic growth.