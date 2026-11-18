Kampala — The High Court has lifted a year-long injunction barring the Uganda Law Society (ULS) from holding its Annual General Meeting, ordering the professional body to organise elections for its governing Council and representatives to the Judicial Service Commission within 14 days.

In an order issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma discharged restrictions imposed by Justice Bernard Namanya on October 16, 2025, which had barred the Society, its members and officials from convening or holding an AGM pending the determination of a dispute over its governance. The court also ordered the withdrawal of Miscellaneous Cause No. 267 of 2025 to enable the respondents to organise and conduct elections for members of the ULS Council and other responsible officers.

The Uganda Law Society Electoral Commission and the Society's Chief Executive Officer were specifically directed to convene the AGM within 14 days to elect Council members and the Society's nominees to the Judicial Service Commission. The elections are to be conducted in accordance with the Uganda Law Society Act and the Uganda Law Society (Elections) Regulations, 2016. The order followed an application by Martha Nabijewa and Tonny Tumukunde against the Uganda Law Society and five other respondents, including its Vice President Anthony Asiimwe and Treasurer Arthur Isiko.

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The ruling marks a fresh development in a prolonged leadership and governance dispute that has affected the professional body since the election of Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde as President in September 2024. The disagreements emerged over the composition and management of the Society's Council, particularly following decisions involving the Attorney General, Solicitor General and elected Council members. In February 2025, Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled in a separate case involving Hashim Mugisha and the Uganda Law Society that certain actions taken by the Society's leadership, including the suspension of elected Council members and appointment of an interim secretary, were unlawful.

The judge held that neither the Society's President nor the Council had authority to suspend elected Council members, arguing that such powers rested with the general membership. The court consequently quashed a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting, further complicating efforts to resolve the leadership disagreements. The dispute subsequently spilled into the Society's electoral process when Nabijewa and Tumukunde challenged the legality of decisions taken at a September 17, 2025 general meeting and the notice calling for an AGM scheduled for October 18, 2025.

They argued that the Council was improperly constituted because the Attorney General, Solicitor General and some elected members had not participated in decisions convening the meetings. However, the Society's leadership maintained that the meetings had been called in accordance with the law and that the planned AGM was necessary to elect representatives to the Judicial Service Commission. Justice Namanya, in his October 16, 2025 ruling, found that the applicants had raised serious legal questions requiring determination and issued an injunction stopping the Society from holding the AGM or implementing resolutions of the September meeting.

The latest order by Justice Kavuma removes that restriction and gives the Society 14 days to organise the elections. The leadership dispute has also been compounded by disagreements over the tenure of the current Council. Chief Justice Flavian Zeija recently said the Council's two-year tenure had expired, raising questions about its continued authority to represent lawyers.

Ssemakadde, however, has rejected claims that his leadership has overstayed its mandate, arguing that court cases have prevented the Society from conducting fresh elections. The Council has also expressed opposition to the latest court order. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Society, through Acting Honorary Secretary Ssali Babu, described the orders as unworkable and said it would return to court seeking to have them vacated or varied.

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The Council questioned the manner in which the decision was reached, arguing that it was issued without the full participation of all parties. It further contended that the orders were inconsistent with previous court decisions and the legal framework governing the Society. The Council said it would seek a comprehensive hearing after Vice President Asiimwe returns from an official assignment abroad, adding that his affidavit in response had not been filed.

The dispute has also attracted mediation efforts led by former Principal Judge James Ogoola. However, the mediation process reportedly stalled in September 2026 after parties failed to reach agreement on issues surrounding the Society's management, elections and accountability. The latest court directive now puts pressure on the Society to organise elections by December 1, 2026, although the Council's stated intention to challenge the orders could introduce another legal hurdle.

The court made no order as to costs.