Somalia cast the only vote against a United Nations draft resolution aimed at strengthening efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls, while 175 countries supported the measure and six abstained.

The General Assembly's Third Committee, which handles social, humanitarian and cultural issues, approved the draft on Tuesday. The voting board showed Somalia as the sole country opposing the text.

The draft, numbered A/C.3/81/L.16/Rev.1, addresses efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, with this year's focus on gender-related killings, including femicide.

France and the Netherlands presented the initiative following negotiations among member states. Introducing the text, the Dutch representative described such killings as a global problem, often preceded by threats, abuse and other forms of violence.

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Supporters called for stronger prevention, protection for women and girls at risk, and accountability for perpetrators. They stressed the need to address the inequalities and harmful social norms that contribute to violence.

The vote followed debate over proposed amendments, with delegations expressing differing positions on terminology, national legislation, cultural and religious considerations, and references to sexual and reproductive health.

Despite those disagreements, the draft secured broad support across the committee, leaving Somalia as the only member state to vote against the text as a whole.

The committee's approval sends the draft to the full General Assembly for consideration.