Hargeisa — Somaliland Ports Authority Manager Ali Diriye Ahmed toured Israel's Ashdod Port and Israel Shipyards during a working visit in which the authority exchanged draft agreements with Israeli maritime organisations, the authority said on Wednesday.

Ahmed met senior managers at Ashdod Port and visited the headquarters of Israel's Administration of Shipping and Ports, where he met its director, Capt. Zadok Radecker. The administration is part of Israel's Ministry of Transport.

"The discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in port development, maritime transport, logistics and investment," the authority said in a statement.

The authority said it "exchanged a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with each of four organisations" during the visit. The statement named three of them, Israel's Administration of Shipping and Ports, Ashdod Port and Israel Shipyards.

Ahmed also met Yaron Leibovitz, managing director of Clipper Shipping and Logistics, and held talks with Israeli business leaders and investors, including Shlomi Fogel, the authority said.

"The visit forms part of the Authority's efforts to expand its international partnerships and explore investment and technical cooperation to improve port services in Somaliland," the statement said.