Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has warned that provinces are not screening teachers and support staff quickly enough as March deadline looms

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has warned that provinces are not screening teachers and support staff - about 458,000 employees - quickly enough.

Just over 84,000 have been checked against the National Register for Sex Offenders and over 200,000 against the National Child Protection Register. So far, 51 offenders have been identified.

Following a court-backed settlement, all public school employees must be checked against the child protection register by 31 March 2027.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has acknowledged that the pace of child protection vetting checks for teachers and school support staff is "simply not good enough".

Addressing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on Tuesday, Gwarube said provinces had reported checking just over 84,000 teachers or support staff against the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) by the end of October, and more than 200,000 checks against the National Child Protection Register (NCPR) were reported.

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These figures cannot be added together to establish how many employees have been fully screened, as staff must be checked against both registers.

Gwarube could not say how many individual employees had been checked against both registers.

The public school workforce comprises of about 458,000 employees.

"With the deadline of 31 March, that pace has to change," Gwarube told MPs. "The pace at which we are moving is simply not good enough."

She said she had written to all nine education MECs this month, asking them to give the matter personal attention.

Gwarube acknowledged that screening had focused disproportionately on new appointments, leaving existing employees behind.

"We have to have some kind of dedicated strategy focusing on the existing teachers," said Gwarube.

Provinces were reluctant to delay appointing teachers and support staff, she said.

So far 51 confirmed offenders had been identified. Some had their contracts terminated, were suspended, had their salaries frozen or had resigned immediately. Some cases remain before the courts.

The briefing brought together the basic education department (DBE), the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Social Development (DSD) and justice officials, exposing backlogs and coordination problems across the different screening processes.

The DBE and provincial departments entered into a court-backed settlement in July 2026, requiring all public school employees to be checked against Part B of the child protection register by 31 March 2027.

That deadline is administered by the DSD and records people found unsuitable to work with children. Screening against the justice department's sex offenders register is a separate process.

The settlement followed litigation by SECTION27 brought by the Teddy Bear Foundation. It sought to compel the authorities to protect children.

Justice officials told MPs that 49,479 applications for clearance against the sex offenders register remained outstanding.

NRSO registrar Ntombizodwa Matjila said the backlog stood at 77,659 in April 2026.

"Through intensified processing efforts, strengthened monitoring, and coordinated support between the national office and provinces, 28,180 applications were finalised by the end of September 2026," said Matjila.

MPs also heard that frustrated teachers were submitting applications in other provinces, creating duplicates and placing further pressure on the system.

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DSD officials said bulk verification was available to education authorities to help meet the March deadline. The officials said the DBE had already been given access during the 2021/22 financial year to a system allowing officials to check employees' identity numbers against the child protection register.

SAPS also offered bulk processing of police clearances for teachers.

Police officials said there was no backlog in their separate criminal-record clearance process. They reported processing all 159,253 applications received through that process this past year.

Deputy police minister Shela Boshielo called for closer cooperation with the South African Council for Educators to ensure that information about teachers who were found unsuitable to work with children could be flagged and shared.

This story is produced by The Education Desk, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to addressing schooling challenges in South Africa.