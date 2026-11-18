Health department refuses to comment

People wearing T-shirts with the logo of anti-immigrant group March and March are demanding identity documents from people entering the Addington Gateway clinic in Durban.

GroundUp was alerted to their presence by residents of the area who complained.

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When GroundUp arrived at the clinic on Tuesday we found two women wearing March and March T-shirts at the entrance. They asked for our ID. We ignored them and managed to enter the clinic and speak to a staff member who did not want to be identified. The staff member said the clinic management is aware of incidents at the gate but cannot intervene outside the hospital's premises.

Sakhile Mdladla, who lives next to the clinic, said he often sees people waiting at the gate. He said he did not know what they were doing until he recently visited the clinic and was asked to show his ID.

"I don't think it's fair for anyone to demand or force me to carry my identity documents wherever I go or when I visit the clinic," said Mdladla.

Nomvula Mafu, who lives about a kilometre away, said the people at the gate were not authorised to check people's IDs. "I remember towards the end of last year they used to turn away immigrants at the gate, no matter how sick they were," said Mafu.

Mafu and Mdladla are both South African citizens.

In November 2025, in a case against Operation Dudula, the Gauteng High Court ruled that only immigration and police officers may demand passports or IDs from private individuals.

In March this year the Gauteng High Court instructed the national and Gauteng departments of health to comply with a December ruling that ordered the state to take firm action against vigilantes blocking immigrants from accessing clinics and hospitals.

In July last year, when the ID checks started, the KZN Department of Health condemned "the actions of individuals and organised groups who take the law into their own hands by targeting health facilities and obstructing access to services".

Department spokesperson Nathi Olifant said the department would no longer comment on March and March activities.

GroundUp approached March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for comment but no comment had been received by the time of publication.