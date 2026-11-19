Turkey's plan to increase the world's use of electricity has won the support of 75 countries at the Cop31 climate summit, but deep divisions remain over how poorer nations can afford the transition - particularly in Africa, where hundreds of millions of people still lack power.

Launched in September, the voluntary pledge is a centrepiece of Turkey's Cop31 presidency. It aims to increase electricity's share of global energy use from around 23 percent currently to 35 percent by 2035, by encouraging more electric cars and replacing gas and oil with electricity in homes and factories.

But the target raises questions about how African countries can afford the shift, with the continent's negotiators calling for financial support that will not push them further into debt.

Support for the initiative stands at 75 countries and 94 organisations, Cop31 officials said on Wednesday. Among them are the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Australia.

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The goal is also part of an 18-page draft agreement released on Monday that calls for faster action to phase out fossil fuels. However, several governments have objected to including the electricity target in the final deal.

Cop31 negotiators unveil draft deal as fossil fuel divisions persist

Under pressure

The draft, prepared under the Turkish and Australian leadership of Cop31 in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, sets out proposals for the summit's main political statement, known as the "cover decision".

"There are elements in this draft that not all parties will agree on," warned Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, who is leading the negotiations. "That is a given."

All countries must agree on the final text for it to be adopted.

The European Union has raised concerns about the draft, particularly its sections on finance, trade and technology used to capture carbon emissions.

"I think the cover decision does not go in the right direction and needs significant change," EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told reporters on Tuesday - describing it as having "many of the characteristics of a shopping list".

The EU nevertheless supports the global electricity goal, both through the voluntary pledge and in the formal negotiations.

Other countries have taken a harder line.

Russia and the Arab Group, which represents 22 Arab states, rejected the draft outright on Monday. A group of developing countries including China, India and Saudi Arabia also objected, saying the text crossed its red lines on issues including the electricity target.

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Africa's power gap

The target applies to the world as a whole, not to individual countries.

But while Europe gets around a quarter of its energy from electricity, Africa gets just 12 percent - and much of the continent is still struggling to get the lights on.

In sub-Saharan Africa, more than 560 million people lacked electricity in 2024, the most recent figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) show.

The two continents face very different challenges. While Europe is replacing fossil-fuelled power with renewables, many African communities still rely on firewood for cooking.

In communities without reliable electricity, alternatives to electric cooking remain essential, even as governments work to expand power networks.

"The intermediate solutions cannot be abandoned while the grid catches up," said Dola Oluteye, a senior fellow in energy and transport policy at University College London's Energy Institute.

India has also questioned the global target and will not sign Turkey's voluntary pledge, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said before the summit.

A single worldwide goal "makes no sense unless it is translated into a national target", said Ajay Mathur, a former head of India's delegation to the climate talks, who warned that dividing the effort fairly between countries would be difficult.

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The cost of progress

For African countries, one of the biggest obstacles is financing new energy projects. While the continent has abundant sunshine, solar farms and electricity networks often depend on loans that are far more expensive than those available in wealthier nations.

The cost of financing large-scale clean energy projects in Africa is at least two to three times higher than in wealthy countries and China, the IEA has said.

"At that cost of capital, investors are simply not going to put money into African electrification or industrialisation," Oluteye warned.

Even when electricity becomes available, it needs to be affordable for households that currently rely on firewood.

At the Cop31 negotiations this week, African countries warned that climate funding must not push them further into debt.

The draft agreement calls for at least $120 billion a year by 2035 to help developing countries cope with the effects of climate change. This money would fund measures such as protection against floods and droughts, rather than electricity projects specifically.

"Countries in the Global South are being asked to sign up to a new target," said Fanny Petitbon, France lead at the environmental organisation 350.org. "But the countries that have historically emitted the most will have to make the first efforts."

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Clean power or more power?

Another dispute concerns whether the electricity goal should favour renewable energy. Running cars or heating systems on electricity does less to cut emissions if that power comes from burning coal or gas.

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The draft recognises that electrification can bring benefits regardless of how electricity is produced, but also calls for a faster shift towards clean power.

China already gets nearly 30 percent of its energy from electricity and aims to reach 35 percent by 2030, although coal still generates more than half of its power.

"The target is really very easy to reach," said Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the US-based Asia Society Policy Institute. "It won't make them break a sweat at all."

China may, however, be reluctant to accept rules requiring electricity to be clean or green, Li told journalists in Antalya. "They don't want international forces imposing too many conditions, particularly on how electrification should be carried out."

The EU had initially favoured stronger wording on clean electricity, but climate commissioner Hoekstra said Brussels was ready to compromise to secure wider support.

That has angered climate campaigners, who fear a target that does not specify clean electricity could allow countries to expand their use of coal and gas.

"Stop taking us for fools," said Petitbon, criticising the possible retreat. "Either you're here to defend the climate, or there's no point even setting foot here."