Amsterdam — Dozens of Sudanese civil society organisations, human rights groups, and public figures have called on the international community to use all available powers to secure the arrest and immediate transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) of Ahmed Haroun, former dictator Omar Al Bashir and other suspects wanted by the court.

In a formal memorandum addressed to senior international officials, the signatories express deep anger at the recent high-profile media appearance of Haroun, a former leader of the now-dissolved National Congress Party who is wanted by the ICC. He appeared in a four-hour podcast interview that has provoked strong criticism among Sudanese activists and victims of the country's wars.

The memorandum was sent to the UN Security Council, the UN secretary-general, the European Commission, the US secretary of state, the UN high commissioner for human rights, the ICC prosecutor and the president of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The signatories describe Haroun's appearance as a blatant provocation to victims of Sudan's conflicts. They accuse him of using the platform to discredit the December revolution, boast of his support for the war, advocate indefinite military rule, undermine efforts to secure a ceasefire and promote the return of the former regime.

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Haroun has faced ICC charges since April 2007, including 20 counts of crimes against humanity and 22 counts of war crimes allegedly committed in Darfur in 2003 and 2004. The memorandum also recalls the charges and arrest warrants against al-Bashir, who is accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

El Burhan held responsible for obstructing justice

The signatories hold General Abdelfattah El Burhan, the de facto head of state and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, politically and legally responsible for obstructing international justice.

They accuse the Sudanese authorities of deliberately failing to meet the country's legal obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1593, adopted in 2005, which referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC.

The memorandum also condemns what it describes as the military authorities' release of internationally wanted suspects, including Al Bashir and Haroun, the creation and integration of armed militias, and the rejection of peace initiatives and humanitarian truces.

The signatories argue that these actions have contributed to the worsening humanitarian crisis, which they describe as the world's worst, amid the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023.

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Calls for stronger international action

The organisations urge the international community to issue unequivocal statements condemning the de facto authorities' failure to uphold their obligations, strengthen protection for victims and enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which addresses the protection of women from sexual violence and other abuses in conflict.

They also call for an end to impunity and for firm measures, targeting both individuals and institutions, to prevent the erosion of the authority of the Security Council and international justice in conflict-affected areas, including Darfur, Kordofan and Wad Madani.

The memorandum concludes that ending impunity and securing justice for victims are indispensable conditions for a just, inclusive and lasting peace in Sudan.

US call for accountability

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the United States has called for accountability over atrocities committed against Sudanese civilians following the arrest of former government official Ahmed Haroun. In a post on X on Monday, Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, said Washington had "taken note" of Haroun's arrest. He described Haroun, a former Minister of State for the Interior and senior figure in the former ruling National Congress Party, as someone the US had sanctioned "for his role in atrocities against Sudanese civilians".