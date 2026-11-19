El Nahud, West Kordofan / New Haven, Connecticut — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have recently bombarded vehicles and buildings in El Nahud, West Kordofan, including structures in residential areas, according to confirmation by the Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) at Yale School of Public Health in the USA.

HRL also confirms a significant civilian presence in the city.

In their latest Situation Report No.83 published yesterday, HRL, which routinely publishes high-detail satellite images to substantiate its findings, and has a track record of unimpeachable accuracy, says that this time it is withholding the identification of specific locations and images of damage because of security concerns for civilians.

The laboratory warns that, as the SAF approaches El Nahud, it must take precautions under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

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It also calls on all parties to the conflict to allow humanitarian access and ensure that civilians can leave areas where active fighting is taking place safely.

Radio Dabanga received reports that that En Nahud had been liberated. At the same time, videos circulated showing army forces entering the Khamas area in West Kordofan on Saturday.

The footage fuelled optimism among residents; however, it later emerged that reports claiming the army had entered El Nahud were false.

UN: 2,230 civilians killed between January and October 2026

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, at least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October 2026, including more than 1,630 in drone strikes, according to the UN Human Rights Office. Its latest findings point to the growing role of drones in the war, with attacks increasingly reaching beyond the front lines to strike markets, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure essential to civilian survival.

The UN Human Rights Office has confirmed that at least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October, more than 1,630 of them in drone strikes.