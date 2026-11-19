El Dabba Camp, Northern State — The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has pledged emergency assistance for 30,000 displaced people at El Dabba camp in Sudan's Northern State for one month, as fresh arrivals from Darfur and Kordofan deepen food shortages and funding cuts threaten further reductions in humanitarian support.

The Northern State Humanitarian Aid Commission says it has secured an exceptional allocation from the WFP after food supplies to the camp were interrupted. An estimated 30 displaced families are arriving in El Dabba every day.

Wail Mohammed Sharif, the state's humanitarian aid commissioner, says he informed a visiting WFP delegation that food deliveries had stopped. The programme subsequently agreed to provide exceptional assistance for 30,000 people displaced from Darfur and Kordofan for one month.

WFP prepares to cut food rations

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The pledge comes as the WFP warns that funding shortages will force it to reduce food assistance for Sudanese communities facing famine or at risk of it.

Ross Smith, the programme's director of emergency preparedness and response, told journalists in a video briefing that food rations would be cut by 70% from January for communities already facing famine, and by 50% for those at risk of sliding into it.

Sharif welcomed the WFP's intervention, describing it as exceptional support that had not been extended to other Sudanese states or elsewhere in the Middle East. He acknowledged that the programme's assistance had been affected by funding shortages during November.

The state commission is sending urgent appeals to donors to intervene across several humanitarian sectors, he says, warning that some essential services could be disrupted if further support is not secured.

Despite the interruption to food supplies, Sharif says the situation remains manageable and that further assistance is expected in the coming days.

Displacement continues to rise

During a separate meeting with the WFP delegation, led by its Khartoum area manager, El Dabba's executive director, Mohammed Saber Kishkish, discussed humanitarian needs in the locality and ways to strengthen food assistance for displaced people and new arrivals.

Al Hassan Ibrahim Hamed, head of the locality's emergency and crisis committee, says between 25 and 30 families continue to arrive each day. He stresses the need for sustained food assistance, particularly because displaced people rely on WFP to provide meals.

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Kawthar Jaafar, the locality's humanitarian aid commissioner, says the growing number of arrivals from Darfur and Kordofan has created a substantial food gap. Large numbers of new arrivals have been registered in recent days, she says, but available rations are insufficient. She calls for newly displaced families to be given priority in food distributions.

The WFP's Khartoum area manager says the programme continues to coordinate with the government and the humanitarian aid commission. The closure of its office in El Dabba does not mean that assistance has stopped or that the locality's needs are being ignored, the official says.

The programme is also shifting towards support for productive and development projects, alongside food assistance, in an effort to strengthen communities' ability to become self-reliant.