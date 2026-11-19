Atbara / Kassala — Residents of Atbara, in Sudan's River Nile state, and Kassala in eastern Sudan say gangs known as '9 Tawila' are increasingly targeting people for phone-snatching and theft, while armed robberies have become a growing threat. The gangs use motorcycles to carry out their attacks, which are now taking place in broad daylight, including in markets, main streets and residential neighbourhoods.

Residents of Atbara told Radio Dabanga that theft and snatch-and-grab attacks are no longer confined to outlying areas or the hours of darkness. The spread of the incidents into busy public spaces has heightened anxiety among residents.

Mustafa Ibrahim, who lives in the El Mamoura neighbourhood, says the activities of the '9 Tawila' gangs have become a daily threat. He cited an incident at a bakery around sunset, when a customer took out his phone to make a bank transfer to pay for his purchases. A thief snatched the phone and fled towards a motorcycle ridden by an accomplice waiting nearby.

Ibrahim says he was himself robbed a few days later. He had left an air conditioner on a pick-up truck parked outside his home and went inside to fetch one of his sons to help him carry it. When he returned less than five minutes later, the appliance had disappeared.

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Surveillance cameras recorded the theft, prompting him to file a police report. He says the thieves now operate at different times of day, apparently undeterred by the risk of being identified.

Armed robbery in broad daylight

In a more serious incident, Abdel Karim Ahmed told Radio Dabanga that he was the victim of an armed robbery about two weeks ago while travelling alone to the El Wahda neighbourhood in eastern Atbara.

Three young men intercepted him at about 10:00 and threatened him with a firearm before taking his phone, money and personal belongings.

Ahmed says he later learned of similar attacks in the area. Repeated incidents have made travelling alone through some neighbourhoods increasingly dangerous, particularly as assailants appear increasingly willing to strike during daylight hours.

Bashir Abdel Majid, who lives near Atbara market, also told Radio Dabanga that motorcycle thefts and robberies at gunpoint have become major sources of concern among residents.

He links the spread of crime to deteriorating economic conditions, rising unemployment and mounting hardship, arguing that these pressures have driven some people to steal and seize other people's property by force.

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Abdel Majid questions why the robberies continue despite the heavy deployment of police across the city. Incidents are being reported in different neighbourhoods, he says, without any tangible improvement in residents' sense of security.

Residents are calling on the authorities to increase security patrols to protect people and their property.

Armed robbery in Kassala

In Kassala, residents say armed robberies have become a daily occurrence.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a man was attacked by three people travelling on a motorcycle in Block 6, in North El Halanga, on Monday evening.

The group stopped in front of the man in the courtyard of a mosque. One of the assailants attacked him while another brandished a pistol in an attempt to steal his phone.

When the man resisted, he was stabbed in the back of the neck. The armed assailant then fired three shots to terrorise residents of the neighbourhood. The attackers managed to take the phone before fleeing.

Residents are urging the authorities to intervene urgently, secure the city's neighbourhoods and bring the armed robberies to an end.