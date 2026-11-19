With the clock running down at COP31 in Antalya, countries on Wednesday launched a new global check on whether climate promises are being kept, even as ministers remained deadlocked over some of the summit's toughest questions: who pays, how fast the world moves away from fossil fuels and whether a greener future can be called "just" if poorer countries cannot afford it.

Today at COP31

Global Stocktake: Countries launched the second five-yearly check of collective progress under the Paris Agreement.

Countries launched the second five-yearly check of collective progress under the Paris Agreement. Negotiations: Twenty-one issues remain unresolved, and new draft texts are due early Thursday as ministers try to narrow differences.

Twenty-one issues remain unresolved, and new draft texts are due early Thursday as ministers try to narrow differences. Just transition: A giant signed banner outside the talks underscored civil society's demand: protect workers and communities as economies go green.

A giant signed banner outside the talks underscored civil society's demand: protect workers and communities as economies go green. Human, Social Development and Gender Day: From women's invisible work to the future of jobs, the focus shifted to what climate policy means for people.

The second Global Stocktake is essentially the Paris Agreement's five-yearly reality check measuring whether national plans and promises add up to enough action to cut emissions, adapt to climate change and support countries most in need.

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The first Stocktake, completed in COP28 Dubai in 2023, helped spur agreements to triple renewable energy capacity, double gains in energy efficiency and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

This one concludes in 2028 - the last before 2030.

For UN climate chief Simon Stiell, countdown has already begun.

"We have two years", he said, calling on governments to turn the first stocktake's targets into real-world progress.

"Yes, geopolitical headwinds are fierce, but an ambitious outcome is within reach."

Science under pressure

A key question is whether governments will have the latest science when the next Stocktake wraps up

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN-backed body that assesses climate research, is facing a dispute over timing. Several vulnerable countries want its next major reports completed in time to inform the process, while others, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and China, argue the schedule is too compressed and could limit meaningful participation by developing-country scientists.

IPCC Chair Jim Skea explained the assessments would cover some of the biggest questions now facing negotiators.

"The Working Group Two report...will cast light on collective progress towards achieving the global goal on adaptation," he said. "It will address adaptation finance for the first time and responses to losses and damages."

Earlier this week, scientists and climate leaders at COP31 called for the Panel, and its independence, to be funded and defended.

Crunch time

Meanwhile, in a mid-week letter to delegations, the COP31 Presidency said 21 issues remain unresolved, including adaptation, finance, mitigation and just transition, with new texts on these "negotiating tracks" due early Thursday and little room left for extra time.

A fresh version of the wider political deal is also in the works after the first draft exposed divisions over fossil fuels, finance, the 1.5°C goal, electrification and science.

Yes, geopolitical headwinds are fierce, but an ambitious outcome is within reach - UN climate chief Simon Stiell

Türkiye's 35x35 target - raising electricity's share of global final energy use to 35 per cent by 2035 - now has the backing of 75 countries.

In the late afternoon, Ministers met behind closed doors for a Divan, a Turkish-style political open exchange that had as a goal to narrow their differences.

Outside the negotiation rooms, observers told UN News they were rather confident the conference run at least one extra night. COP31 is set to close on Friday.

'You made a promise'

Some carried giant banners and megaphones; others headed straight to the press conference rooms. Either way, civil society groups had blunt messages for the negotiators.

Seher Raheja of India's Centre for Science and Environment said finance talks were drifting towards delay rather than agreement. She said that in one room, the entire text remained in brackets - COP shorthand for no agreement at all.

"It's kicking the can down the road," she said. "You cannot demand ambition from developing countries while withholding the means to deliver it."

On adaptation, Pooja Dave of Climate Action Network International was even blunter.

"You made a promise, a commitment, and you are breaking that commitment," she said. "This is literally about our survival."

She questioned the value of negotiating ever more elaborate ways to measure adaptation if countries lack the resources to protect people from worsening climate impacts.

"When there is no adaptation on the ground, what are we monitoring?"

That familiar fight over who pays and who gets protected ran through Wednesday's Human, Social Development and Gender Day.

What does a just transition actually mean?

One of the biggest unresolved fights at COP31 is over just transition: how to move away from high-emitting industries without leaving workers and communities to bear the cost.

Economist Mariana Mazzucato told UN News the debate is too often reduced to finding more money.

"We don't fix markets. We shape the market to deliver inclusive and sustainable growth," she said.

That means building social concerns into climate policy from the start, including how public money is spent and the conditions attached to investment.

Lithium may be essential for electrification, she noted. But if extracting it depletes water supplies, exploits workers or sidelines Indigenous communities, "they're part of the problem."

Her conclusion was straightforward:

"Climate [action] should be how we deliver a better economy."The women missing from the numbers

Questions of fairness also ran through Wednesday's gender discussions.

At a high-level event, Brazilian climate negotiator Lilian Chagas argued that excluding women from climate planning makes action not only less fair, but less effective.

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"Without supporting women in science, we risk depriving our countries of the solutions needed to limit global temperature rise. Without assessing the specific impacts of climate change on women's health, we risk failing in our adaptation policies."

Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo made a similar point through the experiences of women on Funafuti, the country's capital, who monitor disappearing shellfish, ration rainwater and move crops inland as seas rise.

"A finance ministry will not fund what nobody has measured, and a negotiator cannot defend people nobody has described," he said.

"They did not cause this crisis. Resilience has a limit. And beyond that limit is survival."

Rethinking progress

For Shen Xiaomeng, Vice-Rector of the United Nations University and Director of UNU-EHS, the discussion pointed to a more fundamental question: what is development actually for?

Economic growth alone is not enough, she argued.

"We tend to think development is always good," she said. "But I think it's a bit like an airplane taking off and never knowing where to land."

For Shen, the destination should be human well-being.

"In the end, we all want to live a good life," she said.

Her message to negotiators was simple:

"The final goal is that humanity will not only survive but also thrive. That is really about the well-being of the people, but that is based on planetary well-being."

Follow the latest developments from COP31 through our new podcast, Talk & Action, and our special daily coverage of the conference.