Patrick Niyonkuru has a driving licence and plans to earn a living on a motorcycle. For now, he works as an assistant to a garment wholesaler at Kabuga Trade Centre, saving towards the Rwf1.3 million price of the electric model he has in mind.

For Niyonkuru and others who want to make a living on two wheels, the challenge is raising enough money to get started. A new scheme led by the Rwanda Green Fund is designed to lower that barrier.

The €1.4 million E-Moto Rebate Scheme will subsidise part of the cost of buying an electric motorcycle or converting a petrol-powered one. The fund is expected to reach 9,000 people by June 2030, with women expected to account for at least 10 per cent of beneficiaries.

"A huge amount of money" is how Niyonkuru, a resident of Kicukiro District, described the price. "Any subsidy or credit facility that allows payments in instalments would be welcome," he said.

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Who stands to benefit?

The scheme targets three groups. The first is owners of petrol-powered motorcycles who want to buy an electric one or convert the motorcycle they already have.

The second is riders who rent petrol-powered or electric motorcycles and want to own an electric one. The third is people entering the sector who plan to use an electric motorcycle to earn a living, with particular attention to women.

Motorcycle taxi operators are a main target. Riders who use motorcycles for other income-generating activities, including delivery and tourism services, can also qualify.

For riders already in business, financing could help them expand. Gregoire Nyiringabo, who rides an electric motorcycle, said he would use a subsidised loan to buy two more and provide work for licensed riders.

"If there is a subsidised loan scheme, I can buy two more motorcycles and give jobs to people with driving licences. All these electric motorcycles can help repay the loan because they generate income," he said.

How the subsidy will work

The rebate can go towards the initial down payment, the outstanding loan principal, or both. Applying it to the down payment reduces the amount a rider needs upfront.

Applying it to the principal reduces the amount the rider owes. The scheme is designed to make financing more accessible under lenders' standard terms.

The subsidy is a public grant to the individual beneficiary, channelled through a participating financier. The financier provides a loan or lease, applies the approved rebate to the cost of a purchase or conversion and receives reimbursement for that amount from the Rwanda Green Fund.

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Financiers will assess whether applicants qualify for a loan or lease and whether they need the rebate to meet financing requirements. The institutions will carry the credit risk for the loans and leases they approve.

Commercial banks that lend for electric motorcycle purchases and conversions can participate, alongside electric motorcycle companies that offer financing and government-certified assemblers that convert petrol motorcycles to electric power.

Participating financiers must be registered in Rwanda and, where required, licensed, authorised or supervised by the relevant regulator. They must also show a track record of financing electric motorcycles for people who use them to earn an income or supporting motorcycle conversions.

Eligible financiers submitted expressions of interest in September 2026. The agreement governing their participation is due to run until June 30, 2030, subject to its terms.

What happens to the old engines?

Riders who use the scheme to convert a petrol motorcycle will have to surrender the removed combustion engine for disposal through an approved waste-management provider. The requirement covers the engine taken out during the conversion.

The wider push to finance electric mobility

The rebate is part of the Accelerating the Deployment of E-Mobility in Rwanda Project, led by the Rwanda Green Fund in collaboration with the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD). The wider programme has an approved grant of €16.8 million and aims to mobilise a further €196 million in capital.

The programme was developed between 2020 and 2023 with support from the Mitigation Action Facility. The facility's board approved it in April 2024, and it was cleared for implementation in January 2026. The programme is expected to run until June 2030.

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While the rebate addresses the cost to individual riders, the wider programme also seeks to expand commercial financing for electric motorcycle companies and the institutions that lend to riders.

It includes an €8.3 million Credit Enhancement Facility managed through BRD to reduce lending risks and encourage banks to finance businesses in the sector.

An advisory team under the project also works to mobilise financing, including through potential use of the credit enhancement facility. In May 2026, the project facilitated the closing of what it described as the first commercial bank loan to a company operating in Rwanda's electric motorcycle sector.

For Niyonkuru, the immediate concern is how long it will take to save enough from his job at Kabuga Trade Centre. A lower down payment could shorten that wait. For riders such as Nyiringabo, the prospect of financing raises a different possibility. A motorcycle that earns money on the road could help pay for another and give someone else a way to earn a living.