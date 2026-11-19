The University of Rwanda (UR) says it is working with Transparency International Rwanda (TI-Rwanda) and the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) to investigate allegations that some lecturers have been demanding sexual favours from female students in exchange for academic marks.

The collaboration aims to establish the facts, protect potential victims and ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable.

The allegations emerged after a social media user identifying herself as Keza Leila appealed for help, claiming that lecturers at the university's Huye campus were threatening female students with withheld marks unless they agreed to have sex with them.

The claims sparked public debate about sexual exploitation in higher education and the responsibility of universities to provide safe and confidential reporting channels.

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In an interview with The New Times, Dr Didas Muganga Kayihura, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda, said the institution already had policies and reporting mechanisms to address gender-based violence, sexual harassment and corruption.

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"What we are trying to enhance is more education and deep dissemination of this information to all our students, especially the new ones, and, more importantly, to let them know where to report to and what level of protection they would receive," he said.

Muganga said the university was working with Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and TI-Rwanda to establish the facts and support victims where they are identified. He added that disciplinary action would be taken against individuals found responsible.

RIB had not responded to requests for comment by press time.

Muganga did not disclose how many complaints had been received, whether specific individuals had been identified or when the investigation would be concluded.

Existing mechanisms and reporting channels

According to Muganga, students can report misconduct through whistleblowing services available at each campus and college. These mechanisms are supported by institutional structures and external partners that can provide assistance in cases requiring intervention beyond the university's capacity.

The university also organises engagements with partner institutions to inform students about their rights, available support services and procedures for reporting misconduct.

Its policies cover gender, anti-corruption and examination and assessment procedures. The Gender Policy, adopted in 2016, commits the institution to providing an environment free from gender-based violence and sexual harassment.

It also outlines procedures for reporting and investigating complaints, disciplining perpetrators and providing counselling and support to affected students and staff.

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The university's official website also lists its anti-corruption and whistleblowing policies among its institutional guidelines.

Protecting students who report

A major concern raised during the public debate is whether students can report lecturers or other people in positions of authority without facing intimidation, retaliation or academic victimisation.

Muganga said confidential reporting mechanisms were available and that the university worked with external institutions to support students who needed assistance.

He also highlighted the procedures for handling complaints about examination marks, explaining that students are expected to channel such concerns through their class representatives, commonly known as class captains.

"Claims for marks to the lecturer are primarily a collective mandate of the class captain, through whom all claiming students channel their complaints. Even when it gets to the time of assessing answer sheets, often, the complainant is accompanied by the class captain," he said.

Muganga encouraged students to report suspected misconduct through the established channels and to alert the university to any gaps that could undermine their effectiveness. He said early reporting could help prevent wrongdoing and ensure accountability.

However, the effectiveness of these safeguards will depend on whether students can use them without fear of jeopardising their academic progress, particularly when complaints involve lecturers with authority over their marks.

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A wider challenge in higher education

The allegations have renewed attention on findings from Transparency International Rwanda's 2025 study, An Impossible Choice: Power Plays and Sexual Corruption in Rwanda's Higher Education Institutions.

The report examined how people in positions of authority can abuse their power by demanding sexual favours in exchange for grades, examination opportunities and other academic benefits.

It found that 42.6 per cent of respondents identified sexual corruption as prevalent in higher education institutions. This figure reflects respondents' perceptions of the problem, rather than the proportion of students who had personally experienced sexual exploitation.

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The study also highlighted how fear of retaliation, shame and a lack of confidence in reporting systems can discourage students from speaking out.

Rwanda's legal framework recognises sexual corruption as a form of corruption. Law No. 54/2018 on fighting against corruption criminalises soliciting, promising or offering sexual favours in exchange for a service.

The allegations at the University of Rwanda have not yet been publicly established through an investigation.

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The institution says its immediate priority is to establish the facts, ensure that students can report safely and take appropriate action against anyone found responsible.

Beyond the current case, the university faces the task of ensuring that students across its campuses understand their rights, know how to access available support and have confidence that reporting misconduct will not jeopardise their education.

Ultimately, the credibility of its response will depend not only on the policies in place, but also on their effective implementation and the protection afforded to students who come forward.